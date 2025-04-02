Motorsport

Tsunoda gears up for a special Suzuka home race

02 April 2025 - 13:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
As the only Japanese driver on the grid, Tsunoda was always going to get plenty of attention but his weekend will now be the subject of intense scrutiny as he navigates the RB21 around the figure-of-eight track south of Nagoya.
As the only Japanese driver on the grid, Tsunoda was always going to get plenty of attention but his weekend will now be the subject of intense scrutiny as he navigates the RB21 around the figure-of-eight track south of Nagoya.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images for Oracle Red Bull Racing

Yuki Tsunoda's elevation to a Red Bull seat in time for his home Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka this weekend has changed the whole dynamic of the third round of a Formula One season so far dominated by McLaren.

Red Bull's brutal demotion of Liam Lawson to the Racing Bulls team after just two races has handed Tsunoda the chance to take on the role of teammate to four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

As the only Japanese driver on the grid, Tsunoda was always going to get plenty of attention but his weekend will now be the subject of intense scrutiny as he navigates the RB21 around the figure-of-eight track south of Nagoya.

"[It] couldn't be a crazier situation than this, like first race, debut with the Red Bull car, also in the home grand prix,” Tsunoda told Reuters in Tokyo this week.

“I think the amount of pressure I'm going to get will definitely be one of the most I'm going to get in my life.

New Zealander Lawson has put a brave face on his demotion but will be determined to do his best to make Red Bull regret their decision as he returns to a familiar car at a circuit he knows well from his days in Japan's Super Formula.
New Zealander Lawson has put a brave face on his demotion but will be determined to do his best to make Red Bull regret their decision as he returns to a familiar car at a circuit he knows well from his days in Japan's Super Formula.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

“The big challenge ahead is you have to get used to it as soon as possible to perform straight away in Suzuka, which I need to.”

Tsunoda, in his fifth season in Formula One, has perhaps wisely limited his expectations to finishing in the top nine as he takes up a role that has proved a poisoned chalice to many a driver before Lawson.

New Zealander Lawson has put a brave face on his demotion but will be determined to do his best to make Red Bull regret their decision as he returns to a familiar car at a circuit he knows well from his days in Japan's Super Formula.

From the evidence of Melbourne and Shanghai, Red Bull will have to show clear improvement to challenge McLaren at Suzuka unless Sunday's forecast rain produces the sort of chaos in which Verstappen thrives.

The Dutchman, who trails McLaren's Lando Norris by eight points in the drivers' standings, will otherwise need to squeeze a bit more pace out of his car if he is to become the first driver to win four straight Japanese Grands Prix.

IN PICS | Red Bull to run special Honda tribute livery at Japanese Grand Prix

Red Bull Racing will pay tribute to its championship-winning partnership with Honda at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes are already 21 points ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' championship after the team's best start to a season since 2021.

George Russell's two third places with a fourth and eighth for teenager Andrea Kimi Antonelli are evidence of a consistency the team has struggled to produce in recent years and they are the most likely challengers to pacesetters McLaren.

Oscar Piastri's victory in China gave McLaren three straight wins for the first time since 2012 and he and Norris, who won in Australia, will resume their personal duel while looking to collect as many points as possible while some rivals struggle.

Ferrari's threatened challenge has yet to materialise despite the twin threat of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc and it hit a major roadbump in China where both cars were disqualified for technical infringements.

The team will be certain to ensure the cars are compliant on Sunday but they will also need more performance if seven-time world champion Hamilton is to have a chance of a sixth win, or Leclerc a first, at Suzuka.

Fernando Alonso won twice in Japan in 2006 and 2008 but has yet to finish a race this season for Aston Martin, while Carlos Sainz, third last year for Ferrari, is another grand prix winner yet to look entirely comfortable in his new home at Williams.

READ MORE:

Cadillac to play safe with deadlines for first F1 car build

Cadillac will be playing it safe with design deadlines as the General Motors-backed team prepares for a 2026 Formula One debut, according to ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Sergio Perez in talks with teams over 2026 F1 return

Sergio Perez's absence from Formula 1 may not be long.
Motoring
7 hours ago

After Red Bull swap, Tsunoda and Lawson must prove their worth

Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull Formula One seat swap with Liam Lawson leaves both with plenty to prove and still facing considerable career uncertainty.
Motoring
5 days ago

Red Bull demotion 'tough', says Lawson

Formula One driver Liam Lawson says his demotion by Red Bull after two races was "tough" but he is excited to work with his former team Racing Bulls.
Motoring
5 days ago

Verstappen 'likes' post criticising Red Bull's treatment of Lawson

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has 'liked' an Instagram post by former F1 driver Giedo van der Garde criticising the team for dropping New Zealander Liam ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Red Bull to swap Lawson for Tsunoda starting Japanese Grand Prix

Yuki Tsunoda will race for Red Bull for his home Japanese Formula One Grand Prix next week with struggling New Zealander Liam Lawson demoted to ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Horner says Red Bull will support 'struggling' Lawson

Red Bull will support struggling Liam Lawson as best they can, team boss Christian Horner said after the New Zealander drew a blank for the second ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Verstappen says goodbye 'for now' to Honda Motorsport
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Exter Reviews
  3. Tsunoda gears up for a special Suzuka home race Motorsport
  4. EXPLAINED: Why repaired sinkholes reappear and how to fix them correctly the ... South Africa
  5. South Africa plans US meeting to address car tariff threat news

Latest Videos

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PLENARY (Nieuwmeester Dome), 02 April 2025
2025 Hyundai Exter