Motorsport

Verstappen says goodbye 'for now' to Honda

02 April 2025 - 14:07 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Honda engines have fired Verstappen to four successive world titles with Red Bull but from 2026 they will be powering the cars of the Aston Martin team.
Honda engines have fired Verstappen to four successive world titles with Red Bull but from 2026 they will be powering the cars of the Aston Martin team.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images for Oracle Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen has hinted at a future relationship with Honda after the Japanese engine maker's highly successful partnership with Red Bull finishes at the end of the Formula One season.

Honda engines have fired the 27-year-old Dutchman to four successive world titles with Red Bull, but from 2026 they will be powering the cars of the Aston Martin team.

At a Formula One fan day run by Honda in Tokyo on Wednesday before this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen expressed his gratitude.

“It's been a ride I enjoyed a lot,” he told fans after driving the RB16B, the car in which he won his first world title, on the streets of Japan's capital.

“Before we started working with Honda, we had our success, but I could have never imagined the heights we got to, winning four championships together.

“I want to try to enjoy the weekend, try to go as fast as you can, but it's more about also remembering all we have achieved together in the sport and who knows, in the future as well?

Tsunoda gears up for a special Suzuka home race

Yuki Tsunoda's elevation to a Red Bull seat in time for his home Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka this weekend has changed the whole dynamic of the ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

“You know what can be done. So it's like a goodbye for now, but that's it. I'm still young and you never know what happens in the future.”

Verstappen's comments will further fuel speculation that he may not see out his contract at Red Bull, which runs to the 2028 season.

Media reports have suggested the Dutchman has performance-related exit clauses that would allow him to leave if the Red Bull car was not competitive.

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya told Vision4Sport on Tuesday he thinks Aston Martin, who have already recruited car designer Adrian Newey from Red Bull, would make Verstappen a hugely tempting offer if he had cause to trigger those clauses.

“I think Max will get an offer he can't refuse from Aston Martin,” the Colombian said. “If I were Max, I would go to Aston. Mercedes would be cool too, but Aston would be the logical choice, having Adrian and Honda. Everything he has won with is there.”

The Red Bull cars will run in a special red and white livery for this weekend's race at Suzuka to honour the final year of their partnership with Honda.

READ MORE:

Cadillac to play safe with deadlines for first F1 car build

Cadillac will be playing it safe with design deadlines as the General Motors-backed team prepares for a 2026 Formula One debut, according to ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Sergio Perez in talks with teams over 2026 F1 return

Sergio Perez's absence from Formula 1 may not be long.
Motoring
7 hours ago

Haas F1 team to run cherry blossom livery at Japanese Grand Prix

The Haas F1 team will debut a bespoke cherry blossom livery at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, celebrating the country’s famed Sakura ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Verstappen says goodbye 'for now' to Honda Motorsport
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Exter Reviews
  3. Tsunoda gears up for a special Suzuka home race Motorsport
  4. EXPLAINED: Why repaired sinkholes reappear and how to fix them correctly the ... South Africa
  5. South Africa plans US meeting to address car tariff threat news

Latest Videos

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PLENARY (Nieuwmeester Dome), 02 April 2025
2025 Hyundai Exter