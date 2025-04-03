Motorsport

Norris says McLaren have F1's best car and driver lineup

03 April 2025 - 12:13 By Reuters
Norris won the season opener in Australia and his Australian teammate Oscar Piastri took the chequered flag in China two weeks ago.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Formula One championship leader Lando Norris believes McLaren's strong start to the season is the result not only of having the best car but also the best combination of drivers on the grid.

The 25-year-old Briton won the season opener in Australia and his Australian teammate Oscar Piastri took the chequered flag in China two weeks ago with Norris coming home second to give McLaren a strong early lead in the team standings.

"I think just the fact we have two good drivers is obviously making the biggest difference because, in certain cases, I don't think we necessarily had the quickest one," he told reporters on Thursday ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

"But the fact that we have just two good drivers pushing each other makes, I think, just a bigger difference than people expect and take acknowledgement for."

Norris clarified that he did not think the Ferrari duo of seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were inferior drivers but thought that he and Piastri deserved some credit for how they were performing.

"I also think between Oscar and myself, we both improved our own driving a lot," he added. "And I also feel like I'm more prepared for whatever the situation may be, whether it is racing against [world champion] Max [Verstappen] or Oscar or Lewis or Charles, whoever.

"I feel like I'm more prepared to know what level I need to be at, whether it's going to be like a risky level or non-risk level."

All that said, Norris was happy to acknowledge that the McLaren was the strongest car on the grid at the moment.

"It's nice to say that, I've not had that before in Formula One," he added. "Max has had his time of having the best car by a long way and now it's our turn. So that's the game. You try and get every advantage possible. And McLaren did a very good job to beat the rest and make it better than everyone else."

Equally, Norris said, talk that the McLaren was so far ahead of the rest of the field that the season was likely to be a procession was well wide of the mark.

"I think the people that say that, the unbeatable stuff, is just nonsense and they just like to talk crap sometimes," he said. "I think if you go back one year ago, Red Bull were a lot further ahead than we are now. The fact that they had two drivers [Verstappen and Sergio Perez] up there dominating, they were a lot further ahead than we are now.

"So I think we're doing a very good job ... and yeah, we want to still try and increase our advantage more than what it is now."

