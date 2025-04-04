Motorsport

Doohan emerges unhurt from high-speed crash in Suzuka practice

04 April 2025 - 15:28 By Reuters
Australian driver Jack Doohan escaped unscathed after his Alpine car spun off the tarmac and crashed into a trackside barrier seven minutes into second practice for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday.
Australian driver Jack Doohan escaped unscathed after his Alpine car spun off the tarmac and crashed into a trackside barrier seven minutes into second practice for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday.
Image: Jayce Illman/Getty Images

Australian driver Jack Doohan escaped unscathed after his Alpine car spun off the tarmac and crashed into a trackside barrier seven minutes into second practice for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday.

The 22-year-old rookie, who had been replaced by reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa for first practice, looked badly shaken as was led away from his mangled car having asked his team “What happened?” over the radio.

Team principal Oliver Oakes later expressed his relief that Doohan had been given the all-clear after precautionary medical checks and said the accident had been caused by leaving the DRS open during the first turn on the track.

“It is something to learn from and I know Jack and the team will be ready for tomorrow,” he said. “His crew will work hard to have the car prepared after the damage.”

Doohan, the son of five-time motorcycling world champion Mick, crashed out of his first Grand Prix in Melbourne and finished 13th in the second race of the season in China.

He said he was already focusing on getting some time on the track in third practice and qualifying on Saturday — once his car had been repaired.

“First of all, I am OK after the incident,” he said. “It was a heavy one, something that caught me by surprise, and I will learn from it.

“I know the team has a lot of work ahead to repair the car going into tomorrow, so thanks in advance to them for their efforts.”

