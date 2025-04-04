Motorsport

FIA probe grass fires at Japanese Grand Prix

04 April 2025 - 14:23 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Organisers are investigating the trackside grass fires that disrupted second practice at the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday and taking measures to ensure there is no repeat over the rest of the weekend.
Organisers are investigating the trackside grass fires that disrupted second practice at the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday and taking measures to ensure there is no repeat over the rest of the weekend.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Organisers are investigating the trackside grass fires that disrupted second practice at the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday and taking measures to ensure there is no repeat over the rest of the weekend.

The second practice session at the Suzuka racetrack was stopped four times by red flags, twice because of small grass fires apparently started by sparks emitted from the back of the cars as they passed. They were quickly extinguished.

“While we continue to look into the fires that occurred during FP2, our focus before tomorrow [Saturday] will be on taking pre-emptive measures,” the governing FIA said.

“The grass has been cut as short as possible and loose, dried grass has been removed from affected areas. Before tomorrow's [Saturday] sessions the grass will be dampened and specific response teams will be stationed around the track.”

Practice at last year's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai was also interrupted by a red flag when a small grass fire broke out at trackside.

The third round of the Formula One season continues on Saturday with another practice session and qualifying for Sunday's race.

READ MORE:

Tsunoda hits his mark on first outing with Red Bull at Suzuka

Red Bull new recruit Yuki Tsunoda has been told to get as close to his world champion teammate Max Verstappen as possible at the Japanese Grand Prix ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Piastri sets the pace in chaotic second Japanese Grand Prix practice

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris topped the times for McLaren as four red flags, two caused by trackside grass fires, wreaked havoc with the second ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Hamilton says he has '100% faith in Ferrari' after disqualification woes

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his total confidence in Ferrari after the Italian Formula One team's double disqualification in China.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New BYD Shark launched as South Africa's most potent bakkie Motoring
  2. WATCH | Can you trade in a vehicle while under debt review? Features
  3. Doohan emerges unhurt from high-speed crash in Suzuka practice Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Shocking CCTV footage captures drunk driver ploughing into Cape Town ... news
  5. Mercedes introduces PremiumDrive Exclusive Care maintenance plan news

Latest Videos

Under debt review? | Can I trade-in my Toyota Corolla?
Congo and M23 rebels to hold first direct talks, sources say | Reuters