World champion Max Verstappen took pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday, stunning the McLarens with a late flying lap to lock up top spot on the grid for the fourth straight year at Suzuka.
Championship leader Lando Norris will start on the front row beside the Dutchman, with the other McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, who won in China two weeks ago, on the second row alongside Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Verstappen's time of 1:26.983 was a lap record at the circuit where he has won from pole for the last three years and 0.012 seconds faster than the time Norris clocked.
It was the four-time world champions' first pole position since the Austrian Grand Prix in June last year, though he was fastest in qualifying later in the season in Qatar only to be handed a one-place penalty.
“We tried the best we could to get the best possible balance. It wasn't easy but every session we had little improvements,” Verstappen said.
“That made the difference. The last lap was just flat out and it is incredibly rewarding. We will look to tomorrow and do our best.”
Mercedes driver George Russell will perhaps be disappointed with a spot on the third row in fifth place alongside his teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli after showing good pace in practice.
Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar overcame a seat belt problem early in qualifying and will start the race from seventh on the grid alongside Ferrari's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
Japan's Yuki Tsunoda qualified a disappointing 15th for his first race in the Red Bull car after replacing Liam Lawson last week. Lawson will start a spot ahead of him for Racing Bulls.
The action was disrupted for the fifth time in two days in qualifying by trackside grass fires.
Verstappen on pole for Japanese Grand Prix with new lap record
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
