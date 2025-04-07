Motorsport

Ex-Jenson Button Williams FW22 to run at Donington Historic Festival

07 April 2025 - 11:35 By Motoring Staff
Chassis FW22-00, provided by Williams Heritage, will be driven by James Davison, a six-time Indy 500 entrant.
Image: Supplied

A Williams FW22 F1 car from Jenson Button’s debut F1 season will run at the Donington Historic Festival from May 2 to 4. The car will be part of the historic F1 demonstrations scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Chassis FW22-00, provided by Williams Heritage, will be driven by James Davison, a six-time Indy 500 entrant. The car features a rev-hungry BMW E41 V10 engine, producing more than 595kW and was used in early 2000 as a test car by Button and teammate Ralf Schumacher. Test sessions included runs at Barcelona, Silverstone, Kyalami and Jerez.

The 2000 season was the beginning of the Williams-BMW engine partnership, which helped the team to third in the Constructors’ Championship that year. Schumacher finished fifth in the Drivers’ standings, while Button placed eighth in his rookie season.

Button, then 20 years old, became the youngest British driver to start an F1 race, surpassing a record held by Stirling Moss. At the Brazilian Grand Prix he became the youngest driver at that time to score a World Championship point. He later won the 2009 F1 title with Brawn GP.

For event details and ticket information, visit www.doningtonhistoric.com.

