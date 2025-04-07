Motorsport

Haas signs Hirakawa as reserve driver after Suzuka outing

07 April 2025 - 09:54 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Japanese driver Ryō Hirakawa has joined Haas' reserve roster and will take the wheel at four practice sessions this Formula One season, the American outfit said on Monday.
Japanese driver Ryō Hirakawa has joined Haas' reserve roster and will take the wheel at four practice sessions this Formula One season, the American outfit said on Monday.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Japanese driver Ryō Hirakawa has joined Haas' reserve roster and will take the wheel at four practice sessions this Formula One season, the American outfit said on Monday.

Hirakawa will replace Briton Ollie Bearman for the first free practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix this week and again in Mexico later in the season.

Esteban Ocon will make way for the 31-year-old Hiroshima native for practice sessions at the Spain and Abu Dhabi races, Haas said.

Hirakawa, winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2022 with Toyota, made his practice debut at his home grand prix at Suzuka with Alpine last week, replacing Australian rookie Jack Doohan.

He tested Haas' VF-25 car at Abu Dhabi in the off-season after being a reserve for 2024 champions McLaren.

“His feedback was detailed at the postseason test last year, so being able to provide Ryō valuable track time across four different circuits this year will help the team,” Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said.

Haas are sixth in the constructors' championship with 15 points after the first three races, with Bearman finishing 10th at Suzuka and Ocon 18th behind Red Bull's winner Max Verstappen.

READ MORE:

Doohan bounces back from crash to finish the job at Suzuka

Jack Doohan's Japanese Grand Prix started in near disaster when he spun off the track in practice and slammed his Alpine into a wall at more than ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Verstappen proves a point at Suzuka but challenges remain

World champion Max Verstappen exploded the idea that McLaren might dominate the Formula One season with victory at the Japanese Grand Prix at the ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Stomach problem costs Sainz €20,000 for anthem breach

Williams driver Carlos Sainz was fined €20,000 (R421,917), with half suspended, after he was late for the national anthem at Sunday's Japanese ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Lawson’s road back to Red Bull looks a little longer after Suzuka

A fortnight that must rank as the most dispiriting of Liam Lawson's young Formula One career ended with a 17th-place finish at the Japanese Grand ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Verstappen clinches fourth consecutive win at Japanese Grand Prix

World champion Max Verstappen banished his early season misery with a fourth successive pole-to-flag victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ex-Jenson Button Williams FW22 to run at Donington Historic Festival Motorsport
  2. Tata Motors slides 10% after luxury arm JLR pauses exports to US news
  3. Doohan bounces back from crash to finish the job at Suzuka Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 GAC GS3 Emzoom Reviews
  5. Haas signs Hirakawa as reserve driver after Suzuka outing Motorsport

Latest Videos

Gwijo songs: Township kids' anthem amidst abandoned parks
Israeli military changes account of Gaza emergency worker killings | REUTERS