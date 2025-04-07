Motorsport

Lawson’s road back to Red Bull looks a little longer after Suzuka

07 April 2025 - 09:12 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Liam Lawson said before the race a potential future return to Red Bull was "part of the conversation" when he was demoted, but he will need better performances from the Bahrain race next week if he is to stay in the picture.
Liam Lawson said before the race a potential future return to Red Bull was "part of the conversation" when he was demoted, but he will need better performances from the Bahrain race next week if he is to stay in the picture.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

A fortnight that must rank as the most dispiriting of Liam Lawson's young Formula One career ended with a 17th-place finish at the Japanese Grand Prix and his Racing Bulls teammate fielding questions about a potential move up to Red Bull.

The 23-year-old New Zealander made that same move at the end of last season, only to be summarily dumped after two races last week in a driver switch that saw Yuki Tsunoda promoted to partner world champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Any pleasure Lawson took from out qualifying Tsunoda on Saturday would have dissipated quickly in Sunday's race when a mistake on the opening lap allowed the Japanese driver to swoop past him and into 13th place.

With overtaking otherwise tricky, Racing Bulls decided to give Lawson an extended stint before pitting in the hope a yellow flag might give him an opportunity to creep up the field.

The race was all but incident free, however, and Lawson crossed the line in 17th place with only three cars behind him.

"It was a tough start, lap one was tricky. We’ll obviously learn from that," Lawson said.

"We went really long, and I guess, tried something. It didn't really work.

"I'll keep building. I'm getting used to the car, and pushing it. We had good pace throughout the weekend, unfortunately not when we needed to.

"There's always positives to take away from it."

One might be that having qualified 18th and failed to finish in Australia, before qualifying last in China, Lawson did at least make the cut for the second qualifying session at Suzuka.

A negative in the cut-throat world of Formula One would surely be the performance in the other Racing Bulls car of French rookie Isack Hadjar, who qualified in seventh place and finished eighth.

Hadjar laughed when asked if he would entertain a promotion to Red Bull after earning his first points in his third Formula One race, replying, "I would never refuse a call, that's for sure, but let's see."

Lawson said before the race a potential future return to Red Bull was "part of the conversation" when he was demoted, but he will need better performances from the Bahrain race next week if he is to stay in the picture. 

Verstappen clinches fourth consecutive win at Japanese Grand Prix

World champion Max Verstappen banished his early season misery with a fourth successive pole-to-flag victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton says he has '100% faith in Ferrari' after disqualification woes

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his total confidence in Ferrari after the Italian Formula One team's double disqualification in China.
Motoring
3 days ago

Tsunoda determined to prove his worth at Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda says he has not been offered any guarantees about how long he will stay at Red Bull but is confident he can rise to the challenge, even ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ex-Jenson Button Williams FW22 to run at Donington Historic Festival Motorsport
  2. Tata Motors slides 10% after luxury arm JLR pauses exports to US news
  3. Doohan bounces back from crash to finish the job at Suzuka Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 GAC GS3 Emzoom Reviews
  5. Haas signs Hirakawa as reserve driver after Suzuka outing Motorsport

Latest Videos

Gwijo songs: Township kids' anthem amidst abandoned parks
Israeli military changes account of Gaza emergency worker killings | REUTERS