Williams driver Carlos Sainz was fined €20,000 (R421,917), with half suspended after he was late for the national anthem at Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix due to a “stomach issue”.
Stewards noted the penalty guidelines stated a fine of €60,000 (R1,272,945) for the offence but recognised the Spaniard's discomfort in mitigation.
“The driver stated that just before the anthem, he experienced discomfort due a stomach issue which delayed his appearance on the grid,” they said, adding a doctor had confirmed the issue and provided medication.
“Notwithstanding the above, displaying respect for the national anthem is a high priority and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position for the anthem by the required time,” the stewards added.
“Hence a penalty similar to that imposed for a similar breach in Canada in 2024 is imposed.”
Sainz had started the race in 15th place after a three-place grid drop for impeding the Ferrari of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in qualifying. The Spaniard finished the race in 14th.
Stomach problem costs Sainz €20,000 for anthem breach
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images
