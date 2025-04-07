Motorsport

Stomach problem costs Sainz €20,000 for anthem breach

07 April 2025 - 09:07 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Williams driver Carlos Sainz was fined €20,000 (R421,917), with half suspended, after he was late for the national anthem at Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix due to a 'stomach issue'.
Williams driver Carlos Sainz was fined €20,000 (R421,917), with half suspended, after he was late for the national anthem at Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix due to a 'stomach issue'.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Williams driver Carlos Sainz was fined €20,000 (R421,917), with half suspended after he was late for the national anthem at Sunday's Japanese Formula One Grand Prix due to a “stomach issue”.

Stewards noted the penalty guidelines stated a fine of €60,000 (R1,272,945) for the offence but recognised the Spaniard's discomfort in mitigation.

“The driver stated that just before the anthem, he experienced discomfort due a stomach issue which delayed his appearance on the grid,” they said, adding a doctor had confirmed the issue and provided medication.

“Notwithstanding the above, displaying respect for the national anthem is a high priority and all parties need to consider every eventuality in planning to be in position for the anthem by the required time,” the stewards added.

“Hence a penalty similar to that imposed for a similar breach in Canada in 2024 is imposed.”

Sainz had started the race in 15th place after a three-place grid drop for impeding the Ferrari of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in qualifying. The Spaniard finished the race in 14th.

MORE:

Verstappen clinches fourth consecutive win at Japanese Grand Prix

World champion Max Verstappen banished his early season misery with a fourth successive pole-to-flag victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton says he has '100% faith in Ferrari' after disqualification woes

Lewis Hamilton has expressed his total confidence in Ferrari after the Italian Formula One team's double disqualification in China.
Motoring
3 days ago

Norris says McLaren have F1's best car and driver lineup

Formula One championship leader Lando Norris believes McLaren's strong start to the season is the result not only of having the best car but also the ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ex-Jenson Button Williams FW22 to run at Donington Historic Festival Motorsport
  2. Tata Motors slides 10% after luxury arm JLR pauses exports to US news
  3. Doohan bounces back from crash to finish the job at Suzuka Motorsport
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 GAC GS3 Emzoom Reviews
  5. Haas signs Hirakawa as reserve driver after Suzuka outing Motorsport

Latest Videos

Gwijo songs: Township kids' anthem amidst abandoned parks
Israeli military changes account of Gaza emergency worker killings | REUTERS