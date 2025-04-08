MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is set to make his Aprilia debut at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix if he passes a medical check, the team said on Tuesday.
Martin, who won last year's MotoGP championship with Ducati, was sidelined after suffering multiple fractures in a crash during preseason testing which required surgery. The Spaniard has missed the first three rounds of the season.
“I have a great desire to be back on the track and I’m happy to at least be able to try to race in Qatar,” Martin said.
“Physically, I’m not sure I’ll be able to finish the race, but if we can manage, it will be a victory because that will mean I’m beginning to recover. We need to take one step at a time to try to get back to our normal level as soon as possible.”
In Martin's absence, Gresini's Alex Marquez has taken a lead in the standings. His brother, Ducati's Marc Marquez, is in second place after winning two of the three rounds last month.
Jorge Martin to make MotoGP return in Qatar, subject to medical test
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin is set to make his Aprilia debut at this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix if he passes a medical check, the team said on Tuesday.
Martin, who won last year's MotoGP championship with Ducati, was sidelined after suffering multiple fractures in a crash during preseason testing which required surgery. The Spaniard has missed the first three rounds of the season.
“I have a great desire to be back on the track and I’m happy to at least be able to try to race in Qatar,” Martin said.
“Physically, I’m not sure I’ll be able to finish the race, but if we can manage, it will be a victory because that will mean I’m beginning to recover. We need to take one step at a time to try to get back to our normal level as soon as possible.”
In Martin's absence, Gresini's Alex Marquez has taken a lead in the standings. His brother, Ducati's Marc Marquez, is in second place after winning two of the three rounds last month.
MORE:
French Grand Prix confirmed on MotoGP calendar until 2031
MotoGP renews Valencia Grand Prix deal until 2031 with five more races
2025 MotoGP title race will be a Marquez family feud, says Marc
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos