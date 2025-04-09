Motorsport

Former Force India F1 team owner Vijay Mallya loses appeal against UK bankruptcy order

Indian tycoon is also fighting extradition to India to face fraud charges over Kingfisher Airlines' collapse

09 April 2025 - 17:15 By Reuters
Vijay Mallya, once the co-owner of the Formula One motor racing team Force India, is battling with lawsuits concerning his former airline.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya on Wednesday lost an appeal against a bankruptcy order made by London's High Court over a more than £1bn (R25.28bn) debt to lenders including the State Bank of India.

Mallya, who lives in Britain, has been embroiled in a long legal battle with lenders — as well as the Indian authorities — after the 2012 collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

In 2017 a group of banks obtained a judgment in India worth over £1bn against Mallya, who had guaranteed Kingfisher Airlines' debt. The ruling was registered in Britain later that year and led to a bankruptcy order being made against Mallya in 2021.

Mallya appealed against the bankruptcy order at a hearing in February, when his lawyers argued the banks had already recovered assets which had effectively settled the debt. But his appeal was rejected on Tuesday, with judge Anthony Mann saying in a written ruling that “the bottom line ... is that the bankruptcy order stands”.

Mallya's lawyers said in a statement that he would continue to seek to overturn the bankruptcy order.

Mallya, who was also co-owner the Formula One motor racing team Force India, is separately fighting extradition to India to face fraud charges over Kingfisher Airlines' collapse. His most recent appeal against his extradition was rejected in 2020, but Mann said in his ruling that the extradition order “has still not been enforced”.

“Apparently Dr Mallya is still resisting extradition on other bases which have yet to be resolved,” Mann added. 

