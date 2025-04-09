Horse Technologies to power Caterham Academy from 2026

Caterham has confirmed that its 2026 Academy Championship will use engines supplied by Horse Technologies, a division of Horse Powertrain.
The engine chosen for the job is a 1.3l four-cylinder HR13 turbocharged petrol unit producing 97kW and 176Nm of torque. The motor is fuelled using direct injection and has been tuned specifically for the series.
Horse Technologies said the HR13 features a compact, delta-shaped cylinder head designed to reduce mass and lower the engine’s centre of gravity. Its integrated exhaust manifold allows for quicker turbocharger response and improved low-speed torque delivery.
Founded in 1995, Britain’s Caterham Academy is a racing series designed for drivers with no previous competition experience. Since its launch, more than 1,400 drivers have taken part.
