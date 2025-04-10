Motorsport

Robert Reid resigns as FIA deputy president

10 April 2025 - 14:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Reid also called on the FIA's member clubs and stakeholders to demand greater accountability from the federation’s leadership.
Reid also called on the FIA's member clubs and stakeholders to demand greater accountability from the federation’s leadership.
Image: Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Robert Reid said he had resigned as an FIA deputy president on Thursday due to a "fundamental breakdown in governance standards" within motorsport's world governing body.

The Scot was a prominent member of FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem's team, with the Emirati expected to seek re-election in December.

The resignation, after Reid and Motorsport UK head David Richards opposed the governing body's recent statute changes, will be a talking point ahead of the weekend's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix.

"When I took on this role it was to serve the FIA’s members; not to serve power," Reid, the 2001 world rally champion co-driver, said in a statement.

"Over time, I have witnessed a steady erosion of the principles we promised to uphold. Decisions are being made behind closed doors, bypassing the very structures and people the FIA exists to represent.

FIA probe grass fires at Japanese Grand Prix

Organisers are investigating the trackside grass fires that disrupted second practice at the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday and taking measures to ...
Motoring
6 days ago

"My resignation is not about personalities; it is about principles. Motorsport deserves leadership that is accountable, transparent and member-driven. I can no longer, in good faith, remain part of a system that does not reflect those values."

There was no immediate reaction from Ben Sulayem, who is due to attend F1 meetings and the grand prix at Sakhir, but an FIA spokesman said a statement was being prepared.

Reid also called on the FIA's member clubs and stakeholders to demand greater accountability from the federation’s leadership.

Richards, currently in the Middle East, wrote an open letter to Motorsport UK members on Wednesday referring to "a shift of the moral compass" at the FIA leadership and said he hoped to discuss matters with Ben Sulayem.

MORE:

WATCH | McLaren to enter Le Mans with WEC hypercar in 2027

McLaren will compete in the top flight of the World Endurance Championship, which has the Le Mans 24 Hours as a jewel in the crown, in 2027, the team ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Martin gets all-clear to make MotoGP return in Qatar

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin will make his first appearance of the season at the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend after passing a medical check, ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Willow Springs bought by CrossHarbor and Singer Vehicle Design

Willow Springs International Raceway, the oldest permanent road course in the US, has been sold.
Motoring
5 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New VW Golf 1.4 TSI models enter Mzansi market Motoring
  2. WATCH | McLaren to enter Le Mans with WEC hypercar in 2027 Motorsport
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Mercedes-Benz G580 offers electrifying off-road performance First Drives
  4. Robert Reid resigns as FIA deputy president Motorsport
  5. Martin gets all-clear to make MotoGP return in Qatar Motorsport

Latest Videos

The US ‘shall not take over Greenland,’ says Denmark’s PM | Reuters
Backing the people behind the business