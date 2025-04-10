Motorsport

Willow Springs bought by CrossHarbor and Singer Vehicle Design

10 April 2025 - 10:50 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Singer, known for its custom Porsche 911 restomod builds, will help establish a new private members' club at the venue.
Singer, known for its custom Porsche 911 restomod builds, will help establish a new private members' club at the venue.
Image: Supplied

Willow Springs International Raceway, the oldest permanent road course in the US, has been sold.

The new owners are an affiliate of CrossHarbor Capital Partners, working in partnership with Singer Vehicle Design. The deal, which closed recently, ends decades of family ownership under the Huth family.

According to the new ownership group, the track’s legacy will be preserved — but with significant upgrades on the horizon. CrossHarbor, a private investment firm involved in real estate and development, has committed to improving safety and facilities across the site. Public access will continue and all existing tracks will remain open.

Public access will continue and all existing tracks (Big Willow, Streets of Willow and Horse Thief Mile) will remain open.
Public access will continue and all existing tracks (Big Willow, Streets of Willow and Horse Thief Mile) will remain open.
Image: Supplied

Singer, known for its custom Porsche 911 restomod builds, will help establish a new private members' club at the venue. The club will be open to Singer clients and other enthusiasts, offering track access and related events.

Several motorsport experts are involved in shaping the next phase of the raceway. Former Formula 1 driver Alex Wurz will consult on track design and safety. Sonoma Raceway will take over operational duties, while planning firm Hart Howerton will assist with broader site development.

The new owners say they have no plans to sell the property and are taking a long-term view. Updates on improvements and events are expected to follow in the coming months.

More details can be found at willowspringsraceway.com.

READ MORE:

Haas F1 reports no impact from tariffs affecting owner’s business

The US-owned Haas Formula One team said they were carrying on as normal despite owner Gene Haas's machine tools business reporting a 'dramatic ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Norris leads the pack into Bahrain with Verstappen hot on his heels

Formula One leader Lando Norris has Max Verstappen breathing down his neck and only a point separating the pair before a Bahrain Grand Prix that ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Horse Technologies to power Caterham Academy from 2026

Caterham has confirmed that its 2026 Academy Championship will use engines supplied by Horse Technologies, a division of Horse Powertrain.
Motoring
1 day ago

Ex-Jenson Button Williams FW22 to run at Donington Historic Festival

A Williams FW22 F1 car from Jenson Button’s debut F1 season will run at the Donington Historic Festival from May 2 to 4.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New VW Golf 1.4 TSI models enter Mzansi market Motoring
  2. WATCH | McLaren to enter Le Mans with WEC hypercar in 2027 Motorsport
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Mercedes-Benz G580 offers electrifying off-road performance First Drives
  4. Robert Reid resigns as FIA deputy president Motorsport
  5. Martin gets all-clear to make MotoGP return in Qatar Motorsport

Latest Videos

The US ‘shall not take over Greenland,’ says Denmark’s PM | Reuters
Backing the people behind the business