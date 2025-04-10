Willow Springs bought by CrossHarbor and Singer Vehicle Design

Willow Springs International Raceway, the oldest permanent road course in the US, has been sold.
The new owners are an affiliate of CrossHarbor Capital Partners, working in partnership with Singer Vehicle Design. The deal, which closed recently, ends decades of family ownership under the Huth family.
According to the new ownership group, the track’s legacy will be preserved — but with significant upgrades on the horizon. CrossHarbor, a private investment firm involved in real estate and development, has committed to improving safety and facilities across the site. Public access will continue and all existing tracks will remain open.
Singer, known for its custom Porsche 911 restomod builds, will help establish a new private members' club at the venue. The club will be open to Singer clients and other enthusiasts, offering track access and related events.
Several motorsport experts are involved in shaping the next phase of the raceway. Former Formula 1 driver Alex Wurz will consult on track design and safety. Sonoma Raceway will take over operational duties, while planning firm Hart Howerton will assist with broader site development.
The new owners say they have no plans to sell the property and are taking a long-term view. Updates on improvements and events are expected to follow in the coming months.
More details can be found at willowspringsraceway.com.
