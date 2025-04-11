Motorsport

Antonelli hopes to talk 'Kimi to Kimi' with iceman Raikkonen

11 April 2025 - 09:29 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Antonelli has taken the place of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, now at Ferrari, at Mercedes and has scored points in his first three races.
Antonelli has taken the place of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, now at Ferrari, at Mercedes and has scored points in his first three races.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Mercedes' teenage rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli says he would like to talk Formula One with Kimi Raikkonen after recalling how the Finn lived up to his famed “Iceman” nickname when they first met.

Raikkonen won the drivers' world championship with Ferrari in 2007. Antonelli was born in Bologna a year earlier when the Finn was still racing for the Mercedes-powered McLaren team.

The Italian, 18, has said he was not named after the Finn.

“I met him when I was quite little, I think it was 2018,” Antonelli told reporters at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Thursday when asked if he had ever asked the other Kimi, now 45, for advice.

“He was doing the Monza GP. The first time I met him I understood why they call him the Iceman, to be honest, because I remember going to him super excited and he had completely no reaction.

“But I think he's such a cool dude. I never really got the chance to properly have a chat with him but definitely something I would like to do.

“It would be cool also to have some advice about racing for sure because he has done a lot in the sport. So definitely something I would like to do in the future.”

Antonelli has taken the place of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, now at Ferrari, at Mercedes and has scored points in his first three races.

Last weekend, in Japan, he became the youngest driver to lead a race and set the fastest lap.

Raikkonen's 10-year-old son Robin is already a promising go-karter.

MORE:

Robert Reid resigns as FIA deputy president

Robert Reid said he had resigned as an FIA deputy president on Thursday due to a "fundamental breakdown in governance standards" within motorsport's ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

WATCH | McLaren to enter Le Mans with WEC hypercar in 2027

McLaren will compete in the top flight of the World Endurance Championship, which has the Le Mans 24 Hours as a jewel in the crown, in 2027, the team ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Haas F1 reports no impact from tariffs affecting owner’s business

The US-owned Haas Formula One team said they were carrying on as normal despite owner Gene Haas's machine tools business reporting a 'dramatic ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Piastri says he’s confident McLaren will stay strong all year Motorsport
  2. The many faces of the Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen Features
  3. REVIEW | Why legacy brand fans will like the VW Tiguan 1.4 TSI Life Reviews
  4. Study finds Trump’s 25% auto tariffs could cost US carmakers $108bn news
  5. Government considering auto industry incentives as tariff buffer news

Latest Videos

Displaced residents trickle back to Sudan's capital area | REUTERS
South Sudan cholera patients died post-US aid cut, charity says | Reuters