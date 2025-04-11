Motorsport

Williams' Sainz risks further fine for bad language

11 April 2025 - 09:29 By Reuters
Williams Formula One driver Carlos Sainz could face a further hefty fine after he swore on Thursday while defending lateness that cost him €10,000 (R218,343) in Japan last weekend.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Spaniard was fined €20,000 (R436,686) with half suspended, after a “stomach issue” delayed him getting to the national anthem in time before Sunday's race at Suzuka.

“I don’t know if I’m going to get another fine for saying this, but shit happens. It’s the way it is. It’s the way it goes sometimes,” he said in a press conference organised by the governing FIA at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The FIA delegate, who was in the room, confirmed Sainz's case was being assessed and could be referred to the stewards for consideration on Friday.

Formula One has cracked down on bad language in press conferences under the leadership of Emirati Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen had to do “work of public interest” in Rwanda as his punishment for swearing at a Singapore Grand Prix press conference in September.

Subsequent amendments to the FIA's sporting code published in January set out stiff sanctions, with a first offence triggering a €40,000 (R873,182) fine, rising to €80,000 (R1.7m) for the second.

A third breach brings a €120,000 (R2.6m) fine with a one month suspension and deduction of championship points.

Sainz said he was a big supporter of punctuality, particularly for a national anthem attended by the authorities.

“I was the first one to put my hand up and say 'I'm late. I'm sorry for that',” he explained.

“At the same time, I was five seconds late. And to be five seconds late and have to pay 10,000 or whatever the fine is, for me, it is out of the question that we are having to pay these fines.

“For five seconds, it’s disappointing. I hope someone tells me where this €10K goes and they say 'OK, at least it went to a nice cause'. I will be looking forward to seeing where they go.”

The FIA delegate disputed the driver's assertion that he had been only five seconds late, saying the Spaniard had been caught on camera running down the pitlane as the anthem played.

Sainz's former McLaren teammate and championship leader Lando Norris showed his friend no sympathy.

“Probably, because they told us not to swear,” he said when asked by reporters whether Sainz should be fined.

