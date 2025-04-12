Marc Marquez pips brother Alex again to win Qatar Grand Prix sprint

Ducati's Marc Marquez won his fourth straight sprint of the season at the Qatar Grand Prix to retake the lead in the MotoGP riders' championship, while his younger brother Alex of Gresini Racing took second place yet again on Saturday.
The two brothers have finished first and second in each of the four sprints this season as Marc, who led from start to finish, moved up to 98 points while Alex is two points behind.
VR46 Racing's Franco Morbidelli came in third, while Alex's rookie teammate Fermin Aldeguer had an impressive ride to come fourth for his best-ever MotoGP finish.
South Africa's Brad Binder finished 14th.
