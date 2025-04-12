Motorsport

Marc Marquez pips brother Alex again to win Qatar Grand Prix sprint

South Africa's Brad Binder finishes 14th

12 April 2025 - 19:46 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ducati's Marc Marquez won his fourth straight sprint of the season at the Qatar Grand Prix to retake the lead in the MotoGP riders' championship.
Ducati's Marc Marquez won his fourth straight sprint of the season at the Qatar Grand Prix to retake the lead in the MotoGP riders' championship.
Image: Ducati

Ducati's Marc Marquez won his fourth straight sprint of the season at the Qatar Grand Prix to retake the lead in the MotoGP riders' championship, while his younger brother Alex of Gresini Racing took second place yet again on Saturday.

The two brothers have finished first and second in each of the four sprints this season as Marc, who led from start to finish, moved up to 98 points while Alex is two points behind.

VR46 Racing's Franco Morbidelli came in third, while Alex's rookie teammate Fermin Aldeguer had an impressive ride to come fourth for his best-ever MotoGP finish.

South Africa's Brad Binder finished 14th.

READ MORE:

Piastri on pole for Bahrain Grand Prix

McLaren's Oscar Piastri took pole position in Bahrain ahead of his 50th Formula One start with George Russell putting his Mercedes alongside the ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Marc Marquez takes fourth straight pole with lap record in Qatar

Ducati's Marc Marquez preserved his perfect qualifying record in the 2025 MotoGP season when he clinched a fourth straight pole position with an ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Martin gets all-clear to make MotoGP return in Qatar

MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin will make his first appearance of the season at the Qatar Grand Prix this weekend after passing a medical check, ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Marc Marquez pips brother Alex again to win Qatar Grand Prix sprint Motorsport
  2. Piastri on pole for Bahrain Grand Prix Motorsport
  3. FIRST DRIVE | New Mercedes-Benz Vito Select is a refined, comfortable people ... Motoring
  4. Piastri quickest in final Bahrain Grand Prix practice Motorsport
  5. The many faces of the Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen Features

Latest Videos

MOYA Live | Trailer
Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney ...