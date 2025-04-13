Motorsport

Marc Marquez wins Qatar Grand Prix, Vinales second

13 April 2025 - 20:02 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ducati's Marc Marquez won the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday despite suffering damage to his bike in a collision with his brother Alex on the first lap.
Ducati's Marc Marquez won the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday despite suffering damage to his bike in a collision with his brother Alex on the first lap.
Image: Ducati

Ducati's Marc Marquez won the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday despite suffering damage to his bike in a collision with his brother Alex on the first lap.

Marc, who had started on pole and also won Saturday's sprint, won at the Lusail International Circuit for the first time since 2014. Red Bull KTM's Maverick Vinales was second while Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia came third.

South Africa's Brad Binder finished 14th.

Piastri celebrates 50th race with win from pole in Bahrain

McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to slash the gap to Formula One championship leading teammate Lando ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Marc Marquez pips brother Alex again to win Qatar Grand Prix sprint

Ducati's Marc Marquez won his fourth straight sprint of the season at the Qatar Grand Prix to retake the lead in the MotoGP riders' championship, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Robert Reid resigns as FIA deputy president

Robert Reid said he had resigned as an FIA deputy president on Thursday due to a "fundamental breakdown in governance standards" within motorsport's ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Piastri celebrates 50th race with win from pole in Bahrain Motorsport
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New Mercedes-Benz Vito Select is a refined, comfortable people ... Motoring
  3. Marc Marquez wins Qatar Grand Prix, Vinales second Motorsport
  4. The many faces of the Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen Features
  5. Marc Marquez pips brother Alex again to win Qatar Grand Prix sprint Motorsport

Latest Videos

MOYA Live | Trailer
Dying for Sex | Official Trailer | Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Rob Delaney ...