Marc Marquez wins Qatar Grand Prix, Vinales second

Ducati's Marc Marquez won the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday despite suffering damage to his bike in a collision with his brother Alex on the first lap.

Marc, who had started on pole and also won Saturday's sprint, won at the Lusail International Circuit for the first time since 2014. Red Bull KTM's Maverick Vinales was second while Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia came third.

South Africa's Brad Binder finished 14th.