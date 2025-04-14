Motorsport

Hulkenberg disqualified from Bahrain Grand Prix for excessive skid block wear

14 April 2025 - 08:02 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified from Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix for excessive wear of his car's skid block, the second such breach by a Formula One team in the last three races.
Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified from Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix for excessive wear of his car's skid block, the second such breach by a Formula One team in the last three races.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg was disqualified from Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix for excessive wear of his car's skid block, the second such breach by a Formula One team in the last three races.

The German had finished the race in 13th place, but stewards found the wooden plank under the car was below the minimum thickness of 9mm.

Ferrari's seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from sixth place at last month's Chinese Grand Prix for the same reason.

Sauber, who will become the Audi factory team next year, are last in the constructors' championship after four races.

READ MORE:

Piastri celebrates 50th race with win from pole in Bahrain

McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the Bahrain Grand Prix from pole position on Sunday to slash the gap to Formula One championship leading teammate Lando ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

FIA lets Sainz off without fine for swearing incident

Williams Formula One driver Carlos Sainz escaped a potential €40,000 (R872,571) fine for bad language on Friday after the governing body decided not ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Barilla makes pasta go faster with F1 sponsorship

Italian pasta maker Barilla became an official partner of Formula One on Friday in a multiyear deal that represents a rare example of a former driver ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Marko worried about Verstappen's Red Bull future Motorsport
  2. New DFSK EC35 electric panel van pricing and specs New Models
  3. Stella commends Norris for protecting team Motorsport
  4. WATCH | McMurtry Spéirling becomes first car to drive upside down Features
  5. Jorge Martin suffers lung, ribs injury in Grand Prix return Motorsport

Latest Videos

WORLD FIRST: Driving Upside Down in McMurtry Spéirling Electric Hypercar | Top ...
UNICEF says rape, sexual violence used as ‘weapon of war’ in Congo | REUTERS