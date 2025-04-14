Motorsport

Jorge Martin suffers lung, ribs injury in Grand Prix return

14 April 2025 - 07:59 By Reuters
Jorge Martin was competing at his first Grand Prix weekend after missing the opening three rounds after a crash in pre-season testing that fractured his foot and hand.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Reigning champion Jorge Martin had a nightmare return to MotoGP after the Aprilia rider suffered a crash at Sunday's Qatar Grand Prix that injured his lung and ribs.

The Spaniard went down on Sunday at the kerb on turn 11 under the lights at the Lusail International Circuit and struggled to get back on his feet before being taken to the medical centre.

"Jorge Martin underwent a CT scan that showed an increase in the pneumothorax. This will make it necessary to place a drainage in aspiration," Aprilia said.

"The rider will have to remain under observation for a few days in the hospital until the pneumothorax resolves.

"The final examination shows, also, six fractures on the right posterior arches from one to six."

Aprilia did not give a potential timeline for Martin's return, with the next round in two weeks' time on home turf at the Spanish Grand Prix.

"Performance moves to the back burner today and our thoughts are with Jorge at this difficult period. We stand with him," said Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola.

Ducati's Marc Marquez won the race in Qatar to extend his lead over his younger brother Alex in the rider's championship to 18 points.

