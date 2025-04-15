Motorsport

Alpine to continue with Doohan for immediate future

15 April 2025 - 08:13 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Jack Doohan has been under a spotlight all season based on reports the team might replace him with reserve driver Franco Colapinto after six races.
Jack Doohan has been under a spotlight all season based on reports the team might replace him with reserve driver Franco Colapinto after six races.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Jack Doohan's seat is safe at Alpine Racing for the immediate future, many outlets reported on Monday.

The 22-year-old Formula One rookie has been under a spotlight all season based on reports the team might replace him with reserve driver Franco Colapinto after six races.

There have been four Grand Prix races in 2025.

Speculation intensified after Doohan's poor start, including a first lap crash at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16 and four penalty points at the Chinese Grand Prix a week later. Doohan also crashed in the second free practice session ahead of the April 6 Japanese Grand Prix.

The Australian is coming off a strong performance on Sunday at the Bahrain Grand Prix, where he started 11th and ran well before fading and finishing 14th.

"Jack, to give him credit, he's learning well," team principal Oliver Oakes said after the race, per Racing News 365.

"You never get much credit in F1 when you're a youngster and everyone's sort of looking at what you're up to. But I think he'll definitely feel more confident after this weekend."

READ MORE:

Marko worried about Verstappen's Red Bull future

Red Bull's Helmut Marko has expressed concern about Max Verstappen's future with the Formula One team if they fail to give the four times world ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Stella commends Norris for protecting team

Formula One leader Lando Norris was unsparingly self-critical after suffering setbacks in Bahrain at the weekend, but McLaren principal Andrea Stella ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Russell keeps second place despite wrong button error

George Russell held onto second place at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday despite hitting the wrong button on his steering wheel and activating his ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Travelling this Easter? Know your rights when stopped at a roadblock Features
  2. Another podium finish for TimesLIVE rookie at Kyalami Grand Prix circuit Features
  3. Italian court allows class action against Stellantis over faulty airbags news
  4. Japan carmakers propel Nikkei after Trump hints at tariff relief news
  5. Alpine to continue with Doohan for immediate future Motorsport

Latest Videos

The Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues - 15 April 2025
Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 15 April 2025