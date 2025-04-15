Johan Kristoffersson to take on 2025 Simola Hillclimb in VW Polo RX1e

World Rallycross (WRX) ace Johan Kristoffersson is to make his first appearance at the Simola Hillclimb this year, driving Volkswagen’s electric Polo RX1e in the Modified Saloon Car category. The 15th edition of the much-loved motorsport event runs from May 1 to 4 in Knysna.
Kristoffersson, a seven-time WRX champion, will compete on behalf of Volkswagen Group Africa, behind the wheel of the same car that dominated the WRX Championship in 2022 and 2023. The Polo RX1e boasts a 500kW electric drivetrain and can rocket from 0km/h to 100km/h in 1.8 seconds.
The Swedish driver will be the sole entrant in Class B8 for electric and alternative energy vehicles, but he’ll be going up against a competitive Modified Saloon Car field in pursuit of the coveted King of the Hill title. Key rivals include Franco Scribante, Reghard Roets, Dawie Joubert, Pieter Zeelie, Charl Joubert, Devin Robertson and Wade van Zummeren.
As always, the weekend concludes with Sunday’s Top 10 Shoot-out, where the quickest drivers from across the field go head-to-head in a final showdown.
Kristoffersson’s entry follows that of fellow WRX legend Petter Solberg, who turned heads at the 2023 Simola Hillclimb in a similar set-up with Volkswagen. Organisers say bringing in another international name strengthens the event’s growing global reputation.
“We are thrilled to have Kristoffersson joining us for the 15th Simola Hillclimb and appreciate the immense effort Volkswagen has gone to to bring a driver of his calibre and status, with his championship-winning car, to compete at our event,” said Ian Shrosbree, MD of Knysna Speed Festival, which owns the Simola Hillclimb.
Kristoffersson’s motorsport CV goes far beyond rallycross. He’s also competed in touring car and GT championships in Scandinavia and Europe and has two Extreme E titles with Rosberg X Racing under his belt, won in 2021 and in 2023.
The Polo RX1e may hit its top-speed ceiling on the long straight between turns two and three, but its rapid acceleration, light kerb weight and sharp handling could make it a real threat on the twisty 1.9km Simola course.
“Petter Solberg’s participation in 2023, which was also courtesy of Volkswagen, was a huge success and elevated the Simola Hillclimb to new heights, locally and internationally,” said Shrosbree.
“We have no doubt that having Kristoffersson and the Polo RX1e here will raise the bar again, delighting the fans and spectators, and providing stiffer competition for the Modified Saloon Car King of the Hill title.”
