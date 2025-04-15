Vettel hails self-critical Norris as 'real role model'

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel praised Lando Norris as a “real role model” on Tuesday and said the Formula One leader's open self-criticism was a strength rather than weakness.
McLaren's Norris, who leads Australian teammate Oscar Piastri by three points going into Sunday's fifth round of the season in Saudi Arabia, blamed himself rather than the team after a scrappy Bahrain weekend.
The Briton said he was “clueless” in qualifying, had made too many mistakes in the race — starting with a false start from sixth and finishing third — and struggled to feel comfortable with the car.
The old way of thinking in Formula One was to hide such vulnerability, lest rivals use it as a psychological weapon, but Vettel, who retired in 2022, said Norris reflected a new attitude.
“I think it's a positive development because we are normal people,” the German, speaking from Saudi Arabia before a karting event he organises to help young women get into motorsport, told Reuters.
“We have normal problems just like everybody else.
“Heroism is fine but it's also part of the heroism to just talk about your problems and your weakness. I think that's a great development to see and to witness and real role models.”
Vettel recalled as a child being told not to share any weakness, not to cry, and Norris was showing it was OK to be more open.
“I don't think it's a sign of weakness. It might be criticised by some people but if you look at the broader picture I think it's progress,” he said.
Vettel doubted the rivalry between Norris and Piastri, winner in Bahrain and managed by the German's old teammate and rival Mark Webber, would have the same heat as his first title battle of 2010.
“I would still put Lando as an indirect favourite, but time will tell,” he said.
“Naturally people always look for entertainment, which is fine and it's part of the sport, but I don't see those two having an intense and rough partnership.
“I think they'll get along and [team boss] Andrea [Stella] is in a position to manage them well.
“The rivalries nowadays are different. We had respect and this generation has respect for each other. But I think they have progressed and they manage it better than us to differentiate what's happening on track and what's happening off track.”
Vettel said he was still keeping his fingers crossed for friend and rival Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari, even if clearly not a favourite to win the record eighth world championship he wants.
He did not write off Max Verstappen's chances of winning a fifth straight title despite Red Bull's problems.
Verstappen finished sixth in Bahrain, a week after winning in Japan, triggering concern in the team though he is still only eight points off the lead after four races.
“Red Bull isn't very strong now, but if you go back one year, Red Bull started off strong and wasn't that strong at the end and still won [the drivers' title]. So it can change,” said the German.
“It's not that easy to fix but generally I think they know what they are doing.
“It is likely or possible that Red Bull can turn it around.”
