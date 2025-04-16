Motorsport

Acciona, Eiffage win contract to build Madrid's new Formula One circuit

16 April 2025 - 10:21 By Reuters
The construction of the 5.47km racetrack in an urban area in Madrid's northeast around the IFEMA exhibition centre will begin this month and it is expected to be completed by May 2026 and cost €83.2m (R1.79bn), Acciona said.
The construction of the 5.47km racetrack in an urban area in Madrid's northeast around the IFEMA exhibition centre will begin this month and it is expected to be completed by May 2026 and cost €83.2m (R1.79bn), Acciona said.
Image: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Spanish engineering firm Acciona and French rival Eiffage won a contract to build Madrid's new Formula One circuit, Acciona said on Tuesday.

The construction of the 5.47km racetrack in an urban area in Madrid's northeast around the IFEMA exhibition centre will begin this month and it is expected to be completed by May 2026 and cost €83.2m (R1.79bn), Acciona said.

Acciona controls 60% of the joint venture, while Eiffage holds the remaining 40%.

The inclusion of a new circuit within the Madrid city boundaries is part of the Formula One trend of taking races to population centres, with concerts and entertainment thrown in, even if the tracks are not necessarily conducive to great racing.

Most of the latest additions to Formula One's calendar have been urban with the Las Vegas Strip, Jeddah's Corniche, Miami's Hard Rock Stadium and Singapore's Marina Bay standing out.

The Madrid circuit will replace Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, host of the Spanish Grand Prix, which is about 32km from the eastern port city with an about 45-minute walk from the nearest station.

Spain would have an overlap next season with Madrid coming in as the new Spanish venue when Barcelona will be in the final year of its contract.

