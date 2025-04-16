Spanish engineering firm Acciona and French rival Eiffage won a contract to build Madrid's new Formula One circuit, Acciona said on Tuesday.
The construction of the 5.47km racetrack in an urban area in Madrid's northeast around the IFEMA exhibition centre will begin this month and it is expected to be completed by May 2026 and cost €83.2m (R1.79bn), Acciona said.
Acciona controls 60% of the joint venture, while Eiffage holds the remaining 40%.
The inclusion of a new circuit within the Madrid city boundaries is part of the Formula One trend of taking races to population centres, with concerts and entertainment thrown in, even if the tracks are not necessarily conducive to great racing.
Most of the latest additions to Formula One's calendar have been urban with the Las Vegas Strip, Jeddah's Corniche, Miami's Hard Rock Stadium and Singapore's Marina Bay standing out.
The Madrid circuit will replace Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, host of the Spanish Grand Prix, which is about 32km from the eastern port city with an about 45-minute walk from the nearest station.
Spain would have an overlap next season with Madrid coming in as the new Spanish venue when Barcelona will be in the final year of its contract.
Acciona, Eiffage win contract to build Madrid's new Formula One circuit
Image: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Spanish engineering firm Acciona and French rival Eiffage won a contract to build Madrid's new Formula One circuit, Acciona said on Tuesday.
The construction of the 5.47km racetrack in an urban area in Madrid's northeast around the IFEMA exhibition centre will begin this month and it is expected to be completed by May 2026 and cost €83.2m (R1.79bn), Acciona said.
Acciona controls 60% of the joint venture, while Eiffage holds the remaining 40%.
The inclusion of a new circuit within the Madrid city boundaries is part of the Formula One trend of taking races to population centres, with concerts and entertainment thrown in, even if the tracks are not necessarily conducive to great racing.
Most of the latest additions to Formula One's calendar have been urban with the Las Vegas Strip, Jeddah's Corniche, Miami's Hard Rock Stadium and Singapore's Marina Bay standing out.
The Madrid circuit will replace Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya, host of the Spanish Grand Prix, which is about 32km from the eastern port city with an about 45-minute walk from the nearest station.
Spain would have an overlap next season with Madrid coming in as the new Spanish venue when Barcelona will be in the final year of its contract.
READ MORE:
Difficult to keep two F1 races in Italy, says Domenicali
Vettel hails self-critical Norris as 'real role model'
Team ownership could mark Saudi Arabia’s next F1 power move
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos