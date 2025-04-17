Motorsport

Sebastian Vettel promotes grassroots karting for Saudi women

Grand Prix programme now includes the all-female F1 Academy as a support series

17 April 2025 - 18:39 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sebastian Vettel ahead of his last race at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He started a Race 4 Women grassroots event in Jeddah in 2021.
Sebastian Vettel ahead of his last race at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He started a Race 4 Women grassroots event in Jeddah in 2021.
Image: Reuters

Saudi Arabia can produce racing drivers capable of competing at the top but the country must ensure karting is accessible to all, according to four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel.

The German told Reuters there had been positive steps since he started a Race 4 Women grassroots event in Jeddah in 2021, when the country made its debut on the F1 calendar.

The kingdom ended its ban on women driving in 2018 and the Grand Prix programme now includes the all-female F1 Academy as a support series.

Reema Juffali competed in 2024 as a wild card and 22-year-old Farah AlYousef, the 2022 Saudi women’s karting champion, will compete again this year.

“The karting scene and the sports scene in Saudi is developing, and especially for women,” said Vettel, who retired from F1 in 2022.

“Girls are more courageous to speak up and say ‘I want to go karting, I want to go racing’, which is great.”

Vettel said many of those participating in the event he pays for were from “normal” backgrounds rather than wealth, and added that it was wrong to assume funding was less of an obstacle than elsewhere.

“Every person in Saudi Arabia isn’t born on an oilfield or just just thinking about where to spend their money,” he said.

“So if Saudi is very serious, which I think they are in terms of the money they’re spending for Formula One to come and for other racing series ... then I think they have to get serious also in investing into the infrastructure, especially for the youth and grassroots when it comes to motorsport.

“And then the more kids who join, women and men or girls and boys, the more talent you will source, and eventually one or two — or five — will come through.”

Saudi Arabia hosts the Dakar Rally, won in 2025 for the first time by local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi, and the Automobile and Motorcycle Federation has a “Next Gen” programme with some female drivers and a major focus on rallying.

It also hosts a round of the all-electric Formula E championship.

The country has invested heavily in sport, but critics of its human rights record accuse it of “sportswashing”. Saudi Arabia denies human rights abuses and says it protects its national security through its laws.

Vettel hails self-critical Norris as 'real role model'

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel praised Lando Norris as a "real role model" on Tuesday and said the Formula One leader's open ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Sainz replaces Vettel as a director of F1 drivers union

Carlos Sainz was named a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, the trade union for Formula One drivers.
Motoring
1 month ago

Four in a row for Verstappen but change is in the air for 2025

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will have led the Formula One standings for more than 1,000 days by the start of next season but 2024 suggested the ...
Motoring
4 months ago

Team ownership could mark Saudi Arabia’s next F1 power move

Owning a Formula One team could be the next step for Saudi Arabia after sponsoring the sport and hosting a grand prix, according to the chairperson ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Tesla to enter Saudi Arabian market next month

Tesla will launch in Saudi Arabia early next month, according to a post announcing the opening on the company's website.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Toyota Hilux teammates have head-on collision at Dakar Rally

Toyota Gazoo Hilux driver Giniel de Villiers had a head-on crash with teammate Saood Variawa in a freak accident at the Dakar Rally on Monday.
Motoring
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Sebastian Vettel promotes grassroots karting for Saudi women Motorsport
  2. Upgraded Omoda C5 launched in SA with big price cuts New Models
  3. Outa’s report on roadworthy corruption to be investigated by SIU news
  4. POLL | Should a campaign be launched to enforce road safety rules for taxis? South Africa
  5. China bans 'smart' and 'autonomous' driving terms from vehicle ads news

Latest Videos

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on Champions League semifinal clash against Al ...
Strongest evidence of life yet found on planet beyond solar system, scientists ...