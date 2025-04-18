Motorsport

Gasly puts Alpine on top in first Saudi GP F1 practice

18 April 2025 - 17:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pierre Gasly was surprise top of the timesheets for Renault-owned Alpine in first practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday.
Pierre Gasly was surprise top of the timesheets for Renault-owned Alpine in first practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Pierre Gasly was surprise top of the time sheets for Renault-owned Alpine in first practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Friday.

The French driver lapped the superfast Jeddah Corniche circuit with a best time of one minute 29.239 seconds, 0.007 quicker than McLaren's Formula One leader Lando Norris could manage.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, 0.070 off the leading pace, with McLaren's Australian Oscar Piastri, winner in Bahrain last weekend and only three points behind Norris after four races, fourth.

The session, run in the late afternoon sunshine on the shores of the Red Sea, was largely unrepresentative of the conditions for Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race, which is held at night.

The session still served as a useful measure of driver confidence on a daunting track that rewards the gradual building up of pace.

Alex Albon was fifth for Williams with George Russell sixth fastest for Mercedes, ahead of Williams' Carlos Sainz and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen, last year's winner in Jeddah, was ninth and teammate Yuki Tsunoda completed the top 10.

Gasly's Australian rookie teammate Jack Doohan was 16th.

Haas's Oliver Bearman, who made his F1 debut with Ferrari as a stand-in last year, was 18th after a brush with the wall at turn one. He continued without damage.

READ MORE

Vowles says Verstappen would come with 'downsides' for Mercedes

Signing Formula One champion Max Verstappen would come with "a lot of downsides" for Mercedes, who would be better off keeping their current drivers, ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Antonelli says Bottas has been a huge help

Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas may not be racing in Formula One this season but the 10 times grand prix winner has been helping the team's ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Newey 100% focused on 2026 car, says Aston Martin F1 boss Cowell

Top designer Adrian Newey is focused entirely on Aston Martin's 2026 car after joining from Red Bull in March, despite the Formula One team's slow ...
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gasly puts Alpine on top in first Saudi GP F1 practice Motorsport
  2. Seven used luxury SUVs you can buy for under R500,000 Features
  3. Vowles says Verstappen would come with 'downsides' for Mercedes Motorsport
  4. Pedestrian killed by vehicle while trying to cross N3 in KZN South Africa
  5. WATCH | Manual Porsche 911 GT3 sets new Nürburgring record news

Latest Videos

'I am still in shock', says Dnipro mass drone attack survivor | Reuters
France says Ukraine talks in Paris shows Europeans are at the table | REUTERS