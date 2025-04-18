Motorsport

Newey 100% focused on 2026 car, says Aston Martin F1 boss Cowell

18 April 2025 - 12:19 By Reuters
Team principal Andy Cowell told reporters at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that Newey could still have an indirect influence on the current car through wind tunnel correlation, however.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Top designer Adrian Newey is focused entirely on Aston Martin's 2026 car after joining from Red Bull in March, despite the Formula One team's slow start to the season.

Team principal Andy Cowell told reporters at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that the Briton could still have an indirect influence on the current car through wind tunnel correlation, however.

“A hundred percent of Adrian's designing time is focused on '26,” Cowell said.

“There was a period of him getting up to speed with the regulations [due to 'gardening leave'], with the concept work that we've been doing in the preceding couple of months and there are some tough deadlines to meet.

“The [first] test [of 2026] is at the end of January so getting a car ready for that point requires slightly earlier decision points and clearly everything's new but there's zero carry over. So there's lots of work there and Adrian's just been focused on that.”

Aston Martin are seventh in the 10-team standings, with double world champion Fernando Alonso yet to score in four races and Lance Stroll drawing a blank in the last two.

The team finished fifth in 2023 and 2024 and ambitious Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll has invested heavily in facilities and talent as he targets the championship.

Formula One is entering a new engine era in 2026, with Aston Martin switching from Mercedes to start an exclusive partnership with Honda.

Aston Martin now have a new wind tunnel at Silverstone fully operational since the start of the season and Cowell said the team were able to correlate data from that with what was happening at the track.

“The quality of the data that we get out of the tunnel is very good and it's just a case of aligning it with what we can measure at the circuit,” he said.

Alonso told reporters earlier he was hoping for a better weekend in Jeddah and motivation was high and he “totally supported” Newey's focus on the future.

“We're still actually discovering a little bit the car and some of the weaknesses. I would say that the first four grands prix, the low-speed corners were probably our weakest part of the track,” said the Spaniard.

“But there are some concerns as well of bouncing and other stuff that we are facing from time to time. We are working hard on improving those.”

