Motorsport

Norris leads McLaren one-two in second Saudi GP practice

18 April 2025 - 20:31 By Reuters
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Formula One leader Lando Norris led the expected McLaren one-two in second Saudi Arabian Grand Prix practice on Friday while Yuki Tsunoda crashed his Red Bull.

Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri, separated by three points at the top of the championship, resumed normal service after Alpine's Pierre Gasly was surprise pace-setter in the first session.

The Briton lapped the super-fast floodlit Corniche circuit with a best time of 1:28.267, 0.163 quicker than Australian Piastri.

Red Bull's four-times world champion Max Verstappen lapped third fastest, 0.280 off the pace, before teammate Tsunoda brought red flags out with nine minutes remaining.

The Japanese, drafted in from Racing Bulls in a straight swap with Liam Lawson, clipped the kerb at the final corner and put his car in the wall. He was able to step out and walk away.

When practice resumed, there was only enough time for practice starts.

Gasly led the first session in 1:29.239 seconds, 0.007 quicker than Norris.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third in that opener with Piastri, winner in Bahrain last weekend and hoping to become the first Australian to lead the championship since Mark Webber in 2010, fourth.

That session, run in the late afternoon sunshine on the shores of the Red Sea, was largely unrepresentative of the conditions for Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race, which is held at night.

The session still served as a useful measure of driver confidence on a daunting track that rewards the gradual building up of pace.

