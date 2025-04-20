Motorsport

Piastri wins Saudi GP to take Formula One championship lead

20 April 2025 - 20:37 By Reuters
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Australian Oscar Piastri won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday to take the lead in the Formula One world championship from McLaren teammate Lando Norris with his third win in five races.

Red Bull's four times world champion Max Verstappen finished second, after starting from pole position at Jeddah's Corniche circuit, with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari's first podium of the campaign. Norris was fourth.

Victory made Piastri, triumphant in Bahrain last weekend and in China last month, the first Australian to lead the championship since his manager Mark Webber in 2010 and also the first back-to-back winner this season.

Norris, who had led by three points before the race and is now 10 behind Piastri, started in 10th place after crashing in qualifying.

