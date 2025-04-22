Kurt Busch and Randy LaJoie, voted two of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers, are on the ballot for the first time to enter the racing series' hall of fame, with nominees announced on Monday.
The candidates for the class of 2026 include 10 on the modern era ballot: Busch, LaJoie, Greg Biffle, Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Randy Dorton, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde and Jack Sprague.
Busch, 46, won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2004, the first year the circuit went to a 10-race playoff format when it was called the Chase. The Las Vegas native won 34 times in 776 starts in his 23-year Cup Series career, including the Daytona 500 in 2017. He also captured 28 poles and won many races in Xfinity and Truck Series competition.
LaJoie, 63, scored two championships in what is now called the Xfinity Series in 1996 and 1997 and registered 15 wins and nine poles over a 350-start career. LaJoie, the champion of the former Busch North Series in 1985, was also an innovator in the world of motorsports safety through his long-running racing seat company.
Kurt Busch and Randy LaJoie new NASCAR Hall of Fame hopefuls
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images
Kurt Busch and Randy LaJoie, voted two of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers, are on the ballot for the first time to enter the racing series' hall of fame, with nominees announced on Monday.
The candidates for the class of 2026 include 10 on the modern era ballot: Busch, LaJoie, Greg Biffle, Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Randy Dorton, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde and Jack Sprague.
Busch, 46, won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2004, the first year the circuit went to a 10-race playoff format when it was called the Chase. The Las Vegas native won 34 times in 776 starts in his 23-year Cup Series career, including the Daytona 500 in 2017. He also captured 28 poles and won many races in Xfinity and Truck Series competition.
LaJoie, 63, scored two championships in what is now called the Xfinity Series in 1996 and 1997 and registered 15 wins and nine poles over a 350-start career. LaJoie, the champion of the former Busch North Series in 1985, was also an innovator in the world of motorsports safety through his long-running racing seat company.
Image: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Busch and LaJoie were voted to the greatest drivers list in 2023.
Title-winning crew chief Jake Elder, who was on the Hall of Fame ballot in 2021, makes a return appearance on the pioneer ballot for the five nominees whose careers began 60 years ago or more. Also up for consideration from last year's vote are Ray Hendrick, Banjo Matthews, Larry Phillips and Bob Welborn.
Longtime Charlotte Motor Speedway promoter HA "Humpy" Wheeler, 86, is nominated for the Landmark Award for outstanding contributions to NASCAR. The other nominees are Alvin Hawkins, Lesa France Kennedy, Dr Joseph Mattioli and Les Richter.
A voting panel will convene on May 20 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with fan voting open until May 18 at noon. The collective ballot from fans voting online will count as one vote along with the panel's results.
Larson scores second win of 2025 with Bristol dominance
Nascar slams judge’s ruling for Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing
Nascar names Steve Phelps as its first commissioner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos