Motorsport

Kurt Busch and Randy LaJoie new NASCAR Hall of Fame hopefuls

22 April 2025 - 08:17 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kurt Busch, 46, won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2004, the first year the circuit went to a 10-race playoff format when it was called the Chase.
Kurt Busch, 46, won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2004, the first year the circuit went to a 10-race playoff format when it was called the Chase.
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images

Kurt Busch and Randy LaJoie, voted two of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers, are on the ballot for the first time to enter the racing series' hall of fame, with nominees announced on Monday.

The candidates for the class of 2026 include 10 on the modern era ballot: Busch, LaJoie, Greg Biffle, Neil Bonnett, Tim Brewer, Jeff Burton, Randy Dorton, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde and Jack Sprague.

Busch, 46, won the NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2004, the first year the circuit went to a 10-race playoff format when it was called the Chase. The Las Vegas native won 34 times in 776 starts in his 23-year Cup Series career, including the Daytona 500 in 2017. He also captured 28 poles and won many races in Xfinity and Truck Series competition.

LaJoie, 63, scored two championships in what is now called the Xfinity Series in 1996 and 1997 and registered 15 wins and nine poles over a 350-start career. LaJoie, the champion of the former Busch North Series in 1985, was also an innovator in the world of motorsports safety through his long-running racing seat company.

Randy LaJoie, 63, scored two championships in what is now called the Xfinity Series in 1996 and 1997 and registered 15 wins and nine poles over a 350-start career.
Randy LaJoie, 63, scored two championships in what is now called the Xfinity Series in 1996 and 1997 and registered 15 wins and nine poles over a 350-start career.
Image: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Busch and LaJoie were voted to the greatest drivers list in 2023.

Title-winning crew chief Jake Elder, who was on the Hall of Fame ballot in 2021, makes a return appearance on the pioneer ballot for the five nominees whose careers began 60 years ago or more. Also up for consideration from last year's vote are Ray Hendrick, Banjo Matthews, Larry Phillips and Bob Welborn.

Longtime Charlotte Motor Speedway promoter HA "Humpy" Wheeler, 86, is nominated for the Landmark Award for outstanding contributions to NASCAR. The other nominees are Alvin Hawkins, Lesa France Kennedy, Dr Joseph Mattioli and Les Richter.

A voting panel will convene on May 20 in Charlotte, North Carolina, with fan voting open until May 18 at noon. The collective ballot from fans voting online will count as one vote along with the panel's results.

Larson scores second win of 2025 with Bristol dominance

It took seven tries and a second straight dominant performance at a short track, but Kyle Larson finally took down Denny Hamlin with the No 11 Toyota ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Nascar slams judge’s ruling for Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing

In response to the preliminary injunctions granted to 23XI Racing, owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, and Front Row Motorsports, Nascar filed ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Nascar names Steve Phelps as its first commissioner

Steve Phelps was named Nascar's first commissioner on Monday with a mission focused on "strategic growth and international expansion".
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mercedes-Benz unveils new 'Vision V' luxury electric limousine news
  2. Nio delays Europe launch of Firefly EV to third quarter news
  3. Kurt Busch and Randy LaJoie new NASCAR Hall of Fame hopefuls Motorsport
  4. UK self-driving firm Wayve expands with test centre in Japan news
  5. Toyota and Daimler near merger of truck units news

Latest Videos

Secrets of the Penguins | Official Trailer | National Geographic
​Indian, Chinese Students Sue Trump Administration Over F-1 Visa Revocations​ | ...