Formula One's governing body has approved GM Performance Power Units as an official engine supplier from 2029, the FIA said on Wednesday.
The company has been formed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors to power the new Cadillac team that will debut next season.
Cadillac will use Ferrari units until the GM engines are available.
“With this approval from the FIA, we will continue to accelerate our efforts to bring an American-built F1 power unit to the grid,” said GM Performance Power Units CEO Russ O'Blenes.
The company plans to open a dedicated facility near Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2026.
FIA approves GM as Formula One engine supplier from 2029
Image: Supplied
