Motorsport

M-Sport founder Malcolm Wilson nominated for FIA deputy president

23 April 2025 - 12:41 By Reuters
The head of motorsport's world governing body, the FIA, has nominated former rally driver and M-Sport founder Malcolm Wilson (pictured) to take the position left vacant by fellow-Briton Robert Reid as deputy president for sport.

Image: Supplied

The head of motorsport's world governing body, the FIA, has nominated former rally driver and M-Sport founder Malcolm Wilson to take the position left vacant by fellow-Briton Robert Reid as deputy president for sport.

The FIA, the governing body for Formula One as well as rallying, said the nomination by president Mohammed Ben Sulayem will be voted on at a meeting in Macau in June.

M-Sport has operated Ford's world rally programme since 1997, the company winning the manufacturers' title in 2006, 2007 and 2017.

Reid, a 2001 world championship-winning rally co-driver, resigned this month due to what he called a “fundamental breakdown in governance standards” in the governing body.

Wilson said it was an honour to be nominated and he looked forward to supporting Ben Sulayem, a former rally driver, who is expected to stand for re-election in December.

