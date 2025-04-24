Motorsport

Pioneering Isack Hadjar flies two flags as the only Arab in Formula One

24 April 2025 - 17:55 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Born in Paris to Algerian scientist parents and competing with a French licence, the Racing Bulls driver stands out at the top level of the sport for his North African heritage as well as results.
Born in Paris to Algerian scientist parents and competing with a French licence, the Racing Bulls driver stands out at the top level of the sport for his North African heritage as well as results.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Formula One rookie Isack Hadjar has two flags in his room, the French tricolore and Algeria's red star and crescent on green and white.

Born in Paris to Algerian scientist parents and competing with a French licence, the Racing Bulls driver stands out at the top level of the sport for his North African heritage as well as results.

“I feel I am representing two countries,” the dual-national told Reuters in Saudi Arabia last weekend. “I am the first Arab driver on the planet to make it to Formula One. It's huge but it went under the radar, no-one cares, but it's huge.”

The record books show one other North African driver since the world championship started in 1950, French-born Robert La Caze who competed as a Moroccan in 1958 when that country hosted a race.

Since then, Brazilian Felipe Nasr — who raced in F1 in 2015-16 and whose grandfather emigrated from Lebanon to South America in the 1960s — was the closest Formula One had to a driver from the Arab world.

There are now four races in the Middle East, and none with a home driver. Africa is not even on the calendar.

Hadjar's debut in Melbourne left him crying in frustration after crashing out on the formation lap but the 20-year-old redeemed himself with five points from two races.

“Hadjar is the surprise of the season,” proclaimed Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko after Japan. “He’s calm and always there ... he’s a really big guy coming up for the future.”

Hadjar felt Prost (pictured), the tactically astute 'Professor' who retired in 1993 after winning titles with McLaren and Williams, deserved more recognition.
Hadjar felt Prost (pictured), the tactically astute 'Professor' who retired in 1993 after winning titles with McLaren and Williams, deserved more recognition.
Image: Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Marko referred to Hadjar long ago as 'Petit Prost', a seemingly impressive nod to France's four times world champion Alain.

Hadjar, who was at the time a bigger fan of Prost's late teammate and rival Ayrton Senna, grimaced and said the reason was more mundane.

“I was just chewing my fingernails and he said 'Yeah, like Prost',” he recalled. “He told me this. Like Prost. That's all. It's that simple.”

“I don't mind. Prost is a legend. It was Ayrton as a kid but the more I'm growing up, the more I appreciate Alain actually. When you are a kid you just think about speed and bright colours. You see Ayrton Senna and it's like 'Oh, amazing'. And then later on Lewis (Hamilton).”

Hadjar felt Prost, the tactically astute 'Professor' who retired in 1993 after winning titles with McLaren and Williams, deserved more recognition.

“I just think that his career is really underrated,” he said.

“I'm not going to self-proclaim myself as a smart guy but definitely I have the approach that my dad always wanted me to use my head first ... just thinking when you drive and making the difference outside the car.”

Growing up, Hadjar's interest was pricked by the movie Cars and watching F1 with father Yassine, a senior researcher in quantum mechanics.

He started karting at seven and was runner-up in Formula Two last season, a frustrating campaign in which he sounded like an angry young man venting over the radio.

Hadjar said that was then.

“You play with the limits of what's allowed,” he said.

“In Formula Two you are a client to the team and you're playing your life here. You want to go to Formula One, the team messes up, you're mad at them on the radio and you say what you think.

“Here, it's completely different. You get paid to drive. It's the coolest job on earth, you don't shout at people. It's not possible.

“If I want to shout, I shout in my helmet. That's what I do. I don't press the radio button to say nonsense.”

Alain Prost to return to Goodwood for Festival of Speed

“The Professor” will be reunited with his 1985 championship-winning McLaren MP4/2B
Motoring
7 hours ago

FIA approves GM as Formula One engine supplier from 2029

General Motors will become an official Formula One power unit supplier in 2029, the sport's world governing body said on Wednesday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen bites his tongue after costly Jeddah time penalty

Red Bull's four times world champion started on pole and finished second, 2.8 seconds behind McLaren's winner Oscar Piastri, after getting a five ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Pioneering Isack Hadjar flies two flags as the only Arab in Formula One Motorsport
  2. SVI unveils B4+ armoured Jeep Grand Cherokee with AK-47 protection New Models
  3. REVIEW | Why the Ford Tourneo Custom is a clever family and business solution Reviews
  4. Nissan sees record loss as restructuring bites news
  5. REVIEW | Foton Tunland G7 offers big value at a bargain price Motoring

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT | Relive the terror every night ... Until Dawn
Michael Joubert doesn’t just walk into rooms — he rewrites the rules once he’s ...