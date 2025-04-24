Pioneering Isack Hadjar flies two flags as the only Arab in Formula One

Formula One rookie Isack Hadjar has two flags in his room, the French tricolore and Algeria's red star and crescent on green and white.

Born in Paris to Algerian scientist parents and competing with a French licence, the Racing Bulls driver stands out at the top level of the sport for his North African heritage as well as results.

“I feel I am representing two countries,” the dual-national told Reuters in Saudi Arabia last weekend. “I am the first Arab driver on the planet to make it to Formula One. It's huge but it went under the radar, no-one cares, but it's huge.”

The record books show one other North African driver since the world championship started in 1950, French-born Robert La Caze who competed as a Moroccan in 1958 when that country hosted a race.

Since then, Brazilian Felipe Nasr — who raced in F1 in 2015-16 and whose grandfather emigrated from Lebanon to South America in the 1960s — was the closest Formula One had to a driver from the Arab world.

There are now four races in the Middle East, and none with a home driver. Africa is not even on the calendar.

Hadjar's debut in Melbourne left him crying in frustration after crashing out on the formation lap but the 20-year-old redeemed himself with five points from two races.

“Hadjar is the surprise of the season,” proclaimed Red Bull motorsport consultant Helmut Marko after Japan. “He’s calm and always there ... he’s a really big guy coming up for the future.”