Motorsport

McLaren leaving Formula E at end of season

25 April 2025 - 12:16 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
McLaren will exit the all-electric Formula E championship at the end of the 2024-2025 season to focus on Formula One, IndyCar and a new hypercar project from 2027 in the World Endurance Championship.
McLaren will exit the all-electric Formula E championship at the end of the 2024-2025 season to focus on Formula One, IndyCar and a new hypercar project from 2027 in the World Endurance Championship.
Image: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Anadolu via Getty Images

McLaren will exit the all-electric Formula E championship at the end of the 2024-2025 season to focus on Formula One, IndyCar and a new hypercar project from 2027 in the World Endurance Championship.

The reigning Formula One constructors champions said on Friday the decision, after three seasons in Formula E with a team racing under the McLaren brand, followed a strategic review of activities.

“The time is right to explore other opportunities that more closely align with McLaren Racing's overall strategic direction — including our 2027 entry into the FIA World Endurance Championship,” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

“We are focused on setting this great team up for future success by working towards securing a new owner.”

A Formula E spokesperson raised the possibility of the partnership continuing through next year.

WATCH | McLaren to enter Le Mans with WEC hypercar in 2027

McLaren will compete in the top flight of the World Endurance Championship, which has the Le Mans 24 Hours as a jewel in the crown, in 2027, the team ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

“We recognise the commercial landscape in motorsport is dynamic and often subject to change,” the spokesperson added. “Despite this development, the team is already engaged in positive discussions with potential partners and investors.

“We are confident the team will remain a strong presence in the championship, operating under a new identity if required.”

McLaren took over the British-based team from Mercedes when the German carmaker left at the end of 2022 to focus on Formula One.

The team, sponsored by Saudi Arabia's NEOM, was founded in 2019 and ran separately, under the leadership of Ian James, to McLaren's Formula One and IndyCar outfits. It is third overall after five rounds.

Formula E puts its global fan base at nearly 400-million.

READ MORE:

Pioneering Isack Hadjar flies two flags as only Arab driver in Formula One

Formula One rookie Isack Hadjar has two flags in his room, the French tricolore and Algeria's red star and crescent on green and white.
Motoring
21 hours ago

Alain Prost to return to Goodwood for Festival of Speed

“The Professor” will be reunited with his 1985 championship-winning McLaren MP4/2B
Motoring
1 day ago

FIA approves GM as Formula One engine supplier from 2029

General Motors will become an official Formula One power unit supplier in 2029, the sport's world governing body said on Wednesday.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-one Black Badge Cullinan Daisy New Models
  2. Resale values of Chinese cars in South Africa: what you need to know Lifestyle
  3. McLaren leaving Formula E at end of season Motorsport
  4. BMW to take on Simola Hillclimb with three-car line-up Motorsport
  5. Carmakers tout cinematic experiences and mini kitchens at Shanghai Auto Show news

Latest Videos

Standing Committee on Public Accounts, 25 April 2025
Teenager charged with arson in New Jersey wildfire