Roger Federer will serve as official starter for this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race in June, organisers said on Thursday.
The Swiss tennis great will lower the flag to start the 93rd edition of the endurance race at 4pm on June 14 at the Sarthe circuit in north-west France.
The Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) invites a well-known international personality to start the race every year. Last year's was flagged away by French soccer World Cup-winner Zinedine Zidane.
"It will be a tremendous privilege to welcome Roger Federer as the official starter of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. His influence extends far beyond tennis," said ACO president Pierre Fillon.
Federer, winner of 20 grand slam titles, said it was a huge honour.
"I’ve always been fascinated by the commitment, precision and resilience it (the race) demands," he said.
Ferrari have won the last two editions. Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi is a four times winner and triumphed most recently with Toyota in 2022.
Other Swiss winners are Neel Jani (2016) and Marcel Fassler (2011, 2012 and 2014).
Roger Federer to flag start of 93rd 24 Hours of Le Mans
Image: Maja Hitij/Getty Images for Laver Cup
Roger Federer will serve as official starter for this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race in June, organisers said on Thursday.
The Swiss tennis great will lower the flag to start the 93rd edition of the endurance race at 4pm on June 14 at the Sarthe circuit in north-west France.
The Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) invites a well-known international personality to start the race every year. Last year's was flagged away by French soccer World Cup-winner Zinedine Zidane.
"It will be a tremendous privilege to welcome Roger Federer as the official starter of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. His influence extends far beyond tennis," said ACO president Pierre Fillon.
Federer, winner of 20 grand slam titles, said it was a huge honour.
"I’ve always been fascinated by the commitment, precision and resilience it (the race) demands," he said.
Ferrari have won the last two editions. Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi is a four times winner and triumphed most recently with Toyota in 2022.
Other Swiss winners are Neel Jani (2016) and Marcel Fassler (2011, 2012 and 2014).
READ MORE:
Pioneering Isack Hadjar flies two flags as only Arab driver in Formula One
Alain Prost to return to Goodwood for Festival of Speed
FIA approves GM as Formula One engine supplier from 2029
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos