Motorsport

Quartararo on pole for Spanish MotoGP

26 April 2025 - 13:03 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Frenchman Fabio Quartararo beat crowd favourite and six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to take pole position at the Spanish motorcycle Grand Prix at the Circuito de Jerez on Saturday, where the lap record was broken twice.
Frenchman Fabio Quartararo beat crowd favourite and six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to take pole position at the Spanish motorcycle Grand Prix at the Circuito de Jerez on Saturday, where the lap record was broken twice.
Image: Supplied

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo beat crowd favourite and six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to take pole position at the Spanish motorcycle Grand Prix at the Circuito de Jerez on Saturday, where the lap record was broken twice.

Championship leader Marquez looked on course for a fifth successive pole after he sped to a time of one minute and 35.643 seconds early in the second qualifying, but Quartararo put on a blistering lap in the final moments to stun the Ducati rider.

The 26-year-old Yamaha rider clocked a time of one minute and 35.610 seconds to take his first pole since 2022.

Twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia came third to complete the front row.

“It's a really special feeling, a special emotion for everybody,” Quartararo said.

“We know that the points are on the sprint and the race, but already to feel the atmosphere close to all these guys is something.

“Hopefully, we can make a great fight on the sprint, on the race we know it's a little more difficult. But super happy to be here. We are working hard and the work will pay off.”

Gresini's Alex Marquez was the fourth fastest, ahead of Franco Morbidelli of VR46 Racing in fifth.

Marquez leads his younger brother Alex by 17 points in the championship and Italian Bagnaia in third by 26. He has the opportunity to stretch it further in the sprint, which will be held later on Saturday.

South Africa's Brad Binder qualified 13th. 

READ MORE

McLaren leaving Formula E at end of season

McLaren will exit the all-electric Formula E championship at the end of the 2024-2025 season to focus on Formula One, IndyCar and a new hypercar ...
Motoring
1 day ago

BMW to take on Simola Hillclimb with three-car line-up

BMW South Africa is set to take part in the 15th edition of the Simola Hillclimb, which runs from May 1 to 4 in Knysna.
Motoring
1 day ago

Ford revved up and ready for the 2025 SA Rally-Raid Championship

Ford has unveiled its challengers for this year’s SA Rally-Raid Championship, with a three-car team to line up at the season-opening round near ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Marc Marquez wins Spanish GP sprint after Quartararo crashes out Motorsport
  2. Slate Auto has designed the low-cost EV you've been waiting for New Models
  3. Quartararo on pole for Spanish MotoGP Motorsport
  4. Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-one Black Badge Cullinan Daisy New Models
  5. Resale values of Chinese cars in South Africa: what you need to know Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Don Eric Mlangeni-Nawa funeral service
Pope Francis' Funeral: LIVE from Vatican City - Natural sound only