Motorsport

Mexico City Grand Prix set for F1 renewal until 2028

28 April 2025 - 09:13 By Reuters
The Mexico City Grand Prix is set to renew its Formula One contract through 2028.
Image: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

The Mexico City Grand Prix is set to renew its Formula One contract until 2028.

Mexico City head of government Clara Brugada announced the pending three-year extension on Thursday.

“Next week, we will be signing the agreement with F1,” she said when asked about the future of the race.

The Mexico City Grand Prix returned to the F1 calendar after a two-decade absence in 2015. It has been privately funded since losing government support in 2018.

The 2025 race is scheduled for October 26 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Spain's Carlos Sainz is the defending champion.

