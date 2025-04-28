The Mexico City Grand Prix is set to renew its Formula One contract until 2028.
Mexico City head of government Clara Brugada announced the pending three-year extension on Thursday.
“Next week, we will be signing the agreement with F1,” she said when asked about the future of the race.
The Mexico City Grand Prix returned to the F1 calendar after a two-decade absence in 2015. It has been privately funded since losing government support in 2018.
The 2025 race is scheduled for October 26 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Spain's Carlos Sainz is the defending champion.
Mexico City Grand Prix set for F1 renewal until 2028
Image: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images
The Mexico City Grand Prix is set to renew its Formula One contract until 2028.
Mexico City head of government Clara Brugada announced the pending three-year extension on Thursday.
“Next week, we will be signing the agreement with F1,” she said when asked about the future of the race.
The Mexico City Grand Prix returned to the F1 calendar after a two-decade absence in 2015. It has been privately funded since losing government support in 2018.
The 2025 race is scheduled for October 26 at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Spain's Carlos Sainz is the defending champion.
READ MORE:
McLaren leaving Formula E at end of season
Pioneering Isack Hadjar flies two flags as only Arab driver in Formula One
FIA approves GM as Formula One engine supplier from 2029
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos