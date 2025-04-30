Volkswagen has unveiled a new harlequin-inspired race livery to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Polo. The colourful design, chosen by fans via a global online poll, made its public debut at the UK's recent spring Scramble event at Bicester Heritage.
Emblazoned across a Polo R World Rallycross (WRX) show car — a replica of Johan Kristoffersson’s multi-title-winning machine — the eye-catching livery blends nostalgia with motorsport heritage. The design pays homage to the quirky 1990s Polo Harlequin edition, combining original colours such as Chagall Blue, Flash Red, Ginster Yellow and Pistachio Green in a bold, 1980s-style pop art pattern.
Volkswagen presented four livery options in the poll, with the winning scheme now set to feature on a series of Polo rally cars for commemorative events later in the year.
VW unveils special race car livery to celebrate 50 years of Polo
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
“The Polo is a model that resonates with many people for different reasons,” said Mike Orford, head of PR and communications at Volkswagen UK.
“They might have been fans of the Polo rally cars as they dominated world championships over the years, their parents might have owned a Mk1 or Mk2 Polo, or it might have been the car in which they learnt to drive. Whatever the reason, the Polo is a special and enduring model for Volkswagen and that’s why it is great when we get to celebrate these milestone moments in such a colourful way.
“We’re really looking forward to seeing this one-off livery in action later in the year as the birthday celebrations ramp up.”
