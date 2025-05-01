Motorsport

Ferrari and HP reveal special livery for Miami Grand Prix

01 May 2025 - 17:00 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The design integrates Ferrari’s traditional red with HP’s white and electric blue branding.
The design integrates Ferrari’s traditional red with HP’s white and electric blue branding.
Image: Supplied

Ferrari has unveiled a special livery for the Miami Grand Prix, developed in collaboration with title partner HP.

The design integrates Ferrari’s traditional red with HP’s white and electric blue branding, and will feature on the SF-25 cars driven by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

The livery showcases new co-engineered technologies developed jointly by Ferrari’s team in Maranello and HP’s engineers in Barcelona. The collaboration focused on exploring new materials and application techniques to enhance both design and performance.

According to Ferrari, the film applied to parts of the SF-25 is up to 14% lighter and 17% thinner than previous iterations, while offering improved thermal resistance. It is also PVC-free, fully recyclable and applied using HP’s latest latex printing technology.

The updated look marks a milestone in Ferrari and HP's year-long partnership. Its impact on all-out race pace, however, remains to be seen at this weekend’s event.

READ MORE

Racing Bulls to run bold magenta livery for Miami Grand Prix

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) will roll into the Miami Grand Prix with a striking new look, unveiling a one-off livery designed to turn heads on ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Why F1's sprint format makes Miami Grand Prix a hotter ticket

Miami Grand Prix President Tyler Epp speaks with the enthusiasm of a convert as the circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium prepares to host a Formula ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Confirmed: Mexico City to stay on Formula 1 calendar through 2028

Mexico City will stay on the Formula One calendar through 2028 after the sport announced a three-year contract extension on Wednesday.
Motoring
9 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ECONOMY RUN | How low can a Ford Ranger Raptor go? Reviews
  2. Racing Bulls to run bold magenta livery for Miami Grand Prix Motorsport
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | MINI Countryman SE ALL4 joins our fleet Reviews
  4. Ferrari and HP reveal special livery for Miami Grand Prix Motorsport
  5. Mario Andretti to appear at 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed Motorsport

Latest Videos

2025 Renault Duster media launch
South Africa vs Tanzania - U-20 AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS