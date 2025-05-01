Ferrari has unveiled a special livery for the Miami Grand Prix, developed in collaboration with title partner HP.
The design integrates Ferrari’s traditional red with HP’s white and electric blue branding, and will feature on the SF-25 cars driven by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.
The livery showcases new co-engineered technologies developed jointly by Ferrari’s team in Maranello and HP’s engineers in Barcelona. The collaboration focused on exploring new materials and application techniques to enhance both design and performance.
According to Ferrari, the film applied to parts of the SF-25 is up to 14% lighter and 17% thinner than previous iterations, while offering improved thermal resistance. It is also PVC-free, fully recyclable and applied using HP’s latest latex printing technology.
The updated look marks a milestone in Ferrari and HP's year-long partnership. Its impact on all-out race pace, however, remains to be seen at this weekend’s event.
Ferrari and HP reveal special livery for Miami Grand Prix
Image: Supplied
Ferrari has unveiled a special livery for the Miami Grand Prix, developed in collaboration with title partner HP.
The design integrates Ferrari’s traditional red with HP’s white and electric blue branding, and will feature on the SF-25 cars driven by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.
The livery showcases new co-engineered technologies developed jointly by Ferrari’s team in Maranello and HP’s engineers in Barcelona. The collaboration focused on exploring new materials and application techniques to enhance both design and performance.
According to Ferrari, the film applied to parts of the SF-25 is up to 14% lighter and 17% thinner than previous iterations, while offering improved thermal resistance. It is also PVC-free, fully recyclable and applied using HP’s latest latex printing technology.
The updated look marks a milestone in Ferrari and HP's year-long partnership. Its impact on all-out race pace, however, remains to be seen at this weekend’s event.
READ MORE
Racing Bulls to run bold magenta livery for Miami Grand Prix
Why F1's sprint format makes Miami Grand Prix a hotter ticket
Confirmed: Mexico City to stay on Formula 1 calendar through 2028
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos