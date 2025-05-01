Mario Andretti to appear at 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Along with Dan Gurney, Andretti is one of two drivers to win races in Formula 1, Indycar, NASCAR and World Championship Sports Car events. He remains the only driver to have won the Daytona 500 (1967), Indianapolis 500 (1969), and Formula 1 World Championship (1978). During his 1978 F1 title campaign, he also competed in eight Indycar events.
Andretti is part of a multigenerational racing family. His twin brother Aldo, sons Michael and Jeff, nephew John and grandson Mario have all competed in top-level motorsport. At the 1991 and 1992 Indianapolis 500, four members of the Andretti family — Mario, Michael, Jeff and John — were on the grid. He also participated in 24-hour races at Le Mans in 1988 and Daytona in 1991 as part of all-Andretti line-ups.
Andretti remains involved in motorsport through his role as a driver of the two-seater Indycar and as a board member of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, which is set to enter F1 in 2026.
At this year’s Festival of Speed, Andretti will appear in the “Champions” class, which marks the 75th anniversary of the Formula 1 World Championship. He will again drive his Lotus 79, last seen at the event in 2021. He will be joined by four-time World Champion Alain Prost and other former Formula 1 drivers, to be announced.
Goodwood has confirmed that 1978 Formula 1 World Champion Mario Andretti will attend the 2025 Festival of Speed.
Andretti is scheduled to appear on all four days of the event and will drive his 1978 championship-winning Lotus 79 up the Goodwood Hill. His participation forms part of a collaboration between the Festival of Speed and Formula 1 to mark the 75th anniversary of the F1 World Championship.
Born in Italy, Andretti developed an interest in motorsport after attending the Mille Miglia and Italian Grand Prix in 1954. His family later emigrated to Nazareth, Pennsylvania, where he began racing on dirt tracks in 1959 alongside his twin brother, Aldo. Over the course of his career, which concluded with a 15th-place finish at the 2000 Le Mans 24 Hours, Andretti recorded more than 100 wins across multiple racing disciplines.
