To complement the retina-scorching car, the team will also debut custom race suits and a themed garage set-up, further immersing itself in the spirit of the event.
“Miami holds a special place for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls — it’s where we debuted our very first livery as a team last year, which was a moment that set the tone for who we are: bold, creative and willing to push the boundaries,” said VCARB CEO Peter Bayer.
“Since that debut, we’ve continued to make waves with striking special liveries in Singapore and Las Vegas, each one crafted in collaboration with our partners and met with real excitement from fans. The Red Bull Summer Edition livery is a celebration of everything Miami represents and is a perfect synergy between us and Red Bull.”
Racing Bulls to run bold magenta livery for Miami Grand Prix
Image: Red Bull Content Pool
Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) will roll into the Miami Grand Prix with a striking new look, unveiling a one-off livery designed to turn heads on and off the track.
Piloted by Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar, the VCARB 02 will feature a vibrant magenta paint scheme that blends “bright tropical tones” with “sleek aerodynamic lines”. The design ties in with the launch of Red Bull's limited-edition Summer Edition White Peach flavour — making the livery as much a marketing statement as a motorsport one. It’s loud, brash and unmistakably Miami.
To complement the retina-scorching car, the team will also debut custom race suits and a themed garage set-up, further immersing itself in the spirit of the event.
“Miami holds a special place for Visa Cash App Racing Bulls — it’s where we debuted our very first livery as a team last year, which was a moment that set the tone for who we are: bold, creative and willing to push the boundaries,” said VCARB CEO Peter Bayer.
“Since that debut, we’ve continued to make waves with striking special liveries in Singapore and Las Vegas, each one crafted in collaboration with our partners and met with real excitement from fans. The Red Bull Summer Edition livery is a celebration of everything Miami represents and is a perfect synergy between us and Red Bull.”
READ MORE
Why F1's sprint format makes Miami Grand Prix a hotter ticket
Mario Andretti to appear at 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
Confirmed: Mexico City to stay on Formula 1 calendar through 2028
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos