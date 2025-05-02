Motorsport

Doohan welcomes Briatore’s no nonsense approach

02 May 2025 - 08:33 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
JackDoohan has yet to finish in the points this season, his best placing 13th in China helped by three race disqualifications, including teammate Pierre Gasly.
JackDoohan has yet to finish in the points this season, his best placing 13th in China helped by three race disqualifications, including teammate Pierre Gasly.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Jack Doohan has welcomed boss Flavio Briatore’s no nonsense approach amid rumours Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix could be his last for the Alpine Formula One team.

Even before the opening race of the season, his home grand prix, the Australian has been dogged by reports he was set to be replaced by reserve driver Franco Colapinto.

It has been rumoured Doohan could be axed by the Renault-owned team after Miami, with Briatore set to bring in the Argentine to replace him for the rest of the season.

Despite that Doohan defended the team's executive adviser Briatore as "someone I’ve looked up to for a very, very long time".

"I love the brutal and very to the point way. There’s no BS. There’s no mucking around. You find out what’s going on very, very quickly. I prefer that much more than the Chinese whispers," he said.

"He’s wanting me to do well and the best will happen, and forget about the noise, forget about what’s going on, just do the best that I possibly can."

Ferrari and HP reveal special livery for Miami Grand Prix

Ferrari has unveiled a special livery for the Miami Grand Prix, developed in collaboration with title partner HP.
Motoring
1 day ago

Doohan has yet to finish in the points this season, his best placing 13th in China helped by three race disqualifications, including teammate Pierre Gasly.

He also crashed heavily in practice for the Japanese Grand Prix but, despite some criticism and rumours over his future, the 22-year-old said he was quick to shut out any background noise.

"The worst of it was in January pre-season when there was the most noise, nothing else going on," he said.

"That was the talk of the town. But I think there was a new narrative each weekend and very quickly I knew what was irrelevant and what wasn’t true and focused on my job.

"I don’t take anything personally. I think this is our sport. This is how it is for my time  now. And for sure I’ll benefit from it more than anything else.

"I think it was keeping my head down and doing my job and knowing what’s real and what’s not.

"On top of everything, and even in the difficult times, I didn’t really ever feel affected by it. I had a good group of people around me, the team were also very supportive." 

READ MORE:

Racing Bulls to run bold magenta livery for Miami Grand Prix

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) will roll into the Miami Grand Prix with a striking new look, unveiling a one-off livery designed to turn heads on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Why F1's sprint format makes Miami Grand Prix a hotter ticket

Miami Grand Prix President Tyler Epp speaks with the enthusiasm of a convert as the circuit around the Hard Rock Stadium prepares to host a Formula ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Piastri chases hat-trick as Formula One brings the heat to Miami

Miami will always be special for Lando Norris after taking his first Formula One win there last year but McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri could have ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were SA’s top selling car brands in a strong month for the industry news
  2. Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announce birth of daughter Lily Motorsport
  3. Europeans shun Tesla as April sales plummet news
  4. Norris says he isn't worried about Piastri, but needs to get a move on Motorsport
  5. EV maker Polestar recalls 28,000 cars over rear-view camera issue news

Latest Videos

Congo's displaced fight to survive as peace talks drag on | REUTERS
Fixing the HR gap for desk-less workers: Jem HR’s Simon Ellis speaks