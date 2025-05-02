Formula One extends Miami Grand Prix contract to 2041

Miami will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2041 in a 10-year extension that makes the race the longest contracted round of the world championship, the sport announced on Friday.
The Miami Grand Prix is the first of three rounds in the US and takes place this weekend around the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
It was held for the first time in 2022, the start of an initial decade-long contract.
“Extending this agreement until 2041 is a strategic milestone of enormous importance, which strengthens our presence in America and consolidates the ever-deepening bond with our fan base there,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in a statement.
Image: Hector Vivas/Getty Images
