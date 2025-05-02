Motorsport

Russell says F1 drivers want less talk, more action from FIA boss

02 May 2025 - 12:05 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
George Russell said the Grand Prix Drivers' Association was set up to talk about safety rather than politics but he was talking more and more about other subjects.
George Russell said the Grand Prix Drivers' Association was set up to talk about safety rather than politics but he was talking more and more about other subjects.
Image: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

George Russell said Formula One drivers wanted more than words from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in a lukewarm response to a mooted change in the rules concerning punishment for misconduct, including swearing.

Ben Sulayem, the Emirati head of the governing body, said on Instagram this week he was considering "improvements" to appendix B of the FIA's International Sporting Code after feedback from drivers across several series.

Rally drivers had been up in arms over stiff fines imposed for swearing, as had their F1 contemporaries.

Asked at the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday if he saw Ben Sulayem's words as a positive step, Mercedes driver Russell, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA),  replied: "Conceptually, yes.

"But obviously we want to see these things put into action rather than saying 'we're considering things'. We all consider a lot of things.

"We're clear we want changes. Once they are implemented, then we'll comment on it. But for the time being it's being considered. The words don't mean anything until the change has been made."

Appendix B covers stewards' penalty guidelines, setting out punishments for misconduct including words, deeds or writings that might have caused moral injury to the FIA or motorsport in general.

A first offence in Formula One incurs a €40,000 (R836,937) fine, rising to €80,000 (R1,673,874) for the second and €120,000 (R2,510,395) with a one-month suspension and deduction of championship points for a third breach.

Ben Sulayem's term in office runs out this year and he is expected to seek renewal. No rival candidate has emerged to date.

"It'll be great if changes were made and the drivers were at least heard," said Russell.

"I think it's in the best interest for the sport and ensuring some common sense is sort of applied to these situations," he added.

" I think all of us can comment on it when we see the action being taken, rather than the consideration."

Russell said the GPDA was set up to talk about safety rather than politics. but he was talking more and more about other subjects.

"We find ourselves in a time where we're not focused on why we're all here," he said

"We're here to go racing, we're here to create the best show for the fans, to have the fastest cars, the safest cars, the best technology, the best engineering, and yet we talk about fines and punishments and swearing."

Verstappen awaits birth of first child, misses Miami Grand Prix media day

Four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was withdrawn from scheduled media commitments at the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday as the Red ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Hamilton expects prolonged struggles at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday it could take months to get to grips with his new Ferrari and he was paying no attention to those questioning his ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Piastri stands by Norris after 'weak' comment from Jones

Oscar Piastri has leapt to the defence of McLaren teammate Lando Norris after the Briton was accused of being "weak" by ex-Formula One world champion ...
Motoring
6 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were SA’s top selling car brands in a strong month for the industry news
  2. Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announce birth of daughter Lily Motorsport
  3. Europeans shun Tesla as April sales plummet news
  4. Norris says he isn't worried about Piastri, but needs to get a move on Motorsport
  5. EV maker Polestar recalls 28,000 cars over rear-view camera issue news

Latest Videos

Congo's displaced fight to survive as peace talks drag on | REUTERS
Fixing the HR gap for desk-less workers: Jem HR’s Simon Ellis speaks