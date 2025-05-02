Motorsport

Verstappen awaits birth of first child, misses Miami Grand Prix media day

02 May 2025 - 09:48 By Reuters
Verstappen's partner is Kelly Piquet (left), daughter of Brazil's triple world champion Nelson, who already has a daughter from a previous relationship with Russian former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen was withdrawn from scheduled media commitments at the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday as the Red Bull driver awaited the birth of his first child.

The 27-year-old's partner is Kelly Piquet, daughter of Brazil's triple world champion Nelson, who already has a daughter from a previous relationship with Russian former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

A team spokesperson said all was well and Verstappen “will attend track tomorrow [Friday] for the race weekend.”

Friday has a sole practice session before sprint qualifying, with a 100km sprint race followed by regular qualifying on Saturday before Sunday's race around the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dutch driver is third overall after five races, 12 points behind McLaren's Australian championship leader Oscar Piastri.

