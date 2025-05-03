Motorsport

Verstappen on pole for Miami Grand Prix with Norris alongside

03 May 2025 - 23:33 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Formula One champion Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren's Lando Norris joining him on the front row.
Formula One champion Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren's Lando Norris joining him on the front row.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Formula One champion Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren's Lando Norris joining him on the front row.

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli qualified third fastest with McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri completing the second row.

No driver has won from pole at the Hard Rock Stadium since the race debuted in 2022.

READ MORE:

Norris wins wet Miami Grand Prix sprint to trim Piastri's lead by a point

Lando Norris lucked in to win a rain-hit and crash-strewn Miami Grand Prix sprint race in a McLaren one-two on Saturday that trimmed teammate Oscar ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Formula One extends Miami Grand Prix contract to 2041

Miami will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2041 in a 10-year extension that makes the race the longest contracted round of the world ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announce birth of daughter Lily

Four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet announced the birth of daughter Lily on Friday.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Verstappen on pole for Miami Grand Prix with Norris alongside Motorsport
  2. These were SA’s top selling car brands in a strong month for the industry news
  3. Norris wins wet Miami Grand Prix sprint to trim Piastri's lead by a point Motorsport
  4. ECONOMY RUN | How low can a Ford Ranger Raptor go? Reviews
  5. Antonelli takes record Miami Grand Prix sprint pole for Mercedes Motorsport

Latest Videos

Congo's displaced fight to survive as peace talks drag on | REUTERS
Fixing the HR gap for desk-less workers: Jem HR’s Simon Ellis speaks