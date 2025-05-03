Formula One champion Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren's Lando Norris joining him on the front row.
Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli qualified third fastest with McLaren's championship leader Oscar Piastri completing the second row.
No driver has won from pole at the Hard Rock Stadium since the race debuted in 2022.
Verstappen on pole for Miami Grand Prix with Norris alongside
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
