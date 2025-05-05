Single Seaters and Sports Cars
Byron Mitchell came out on top in the Single Seater and Sports Car category, securing the win during the Top 10 Shootout with a best time of 41.770 in his Reynard Formula VW. While he was a strong contender throughout the weekend, the absence of two top names removed some of the usual pressure.
Andre Bezuidenhout, a six-time King of the Hill winner, was missing from the entry list again this year — his Gould GR55B still undergoing an engine rebuild in the UK. Meanwhile, reigning champion Robert Wolk looked competitive early on, especially after putting in a 36.140 sec run during Saturday’s second qualifying session. The car — Investchem’s newly acquired 2005 Gould GR55B — had just one shakedown before the event. Despite the team’s efforts to dial in the set-up, an electronic sensor failure forced Wolk to retire on Sunday morning before the final runs.
Mitchell kept things clean all weekend and backed up his overall win by also claiming victory in Class C2, posting a slightly faster time of 41.696 in that category.
Rick Morris took second place with a 47.444 sec run in his Formula Ford. He finished just ahead of 16-year-old Klayden Cole Ensor-Smith, who put the MSA4 through its paces with a time of 47.702. The car is part of South Africa’s new single-seater championship, launched in March at Kyalami.
Allen Meyer followed in fourth (48.343) in a Formula VW. Behind him, Simphiwe Mohlahlo recorded 53.568 in the second MSA4 entry, while Stefan Wintershoven rounded out the field in his Chevrolet, posting 54.793.
2025 Simola Hillclimb ends with Zeelie, Mitchell and Weston on top
Image: Supplied
The 15th edition of the Simola Hillclimb in Knysna took an emotional turn on Sunday after the tragic death of Pieter Joubert in an accident during the day’s first run.
The programme was shortened and the rest of the day dedicated to his memory. His brothers, Charl and 2024 winner Dawie Joubert, withdrew from the event but asked that competition continue in his honour.
Despite the circumstances, the event proceeded with two new King of the Hill champions and the return of a former winner, who reclaimed the top spot with a record-breaking drive.
In the Modified Saloon Car category, 2021 winner Pieter Zeelie returned with a strong showing in his Toyota MR2 Super GT. In the Top 10 Shootout, he posted a time of 37.090 sec, cutting more than a second off Franco Scribante’s 2022 record of 38.129.
Earlier, Zeelie had already made an impression by becoming the first saloon competitor to break the 40-second barrier during qualifying, setting a 37.553 sec run. A technical issue ended his Class Finals run, but his final climb was clean and quick, securing the 2025 title with a 1.280 sec margin over Reghard Roets.
Image: Supplied
Roets, driving the BB Motorsport Nissan R35 GT-R, claimed second place with a best time of 38.370. One of the more notable entries this year came from Volkswagen, which brought in seven-time World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson. He set a new electric vehicle record of 39.001 in the Polo RX1e during his final run.
Franco Scribante, driving a Nissan R35 GT-R, worked with his team to adapt the car’s suspension set-up to better handle the uphill straight. However, he couldn’t match his previous pace and settled for fourth overall with a time of 39.631.
Silvio Scribante finished fifth in his Audi RS3 with a time of 40.409, while Wade van Zummeren, in the Nissan R34 GT-R, took sixth with a 41.037 sec run. George Evans followed in seventh in 42.179 in his Nissan R35 GT-R. Jonathan Mogotsi, representing Volkswagen Motorsport in the Polo SupaCup, posted a time of 43.579 for eighth. Anton Cronje rounded out the top 10 with a time of 54.098 in his Subaru Impreza WRX STi.
Cronje was also presented with the Spirit of Dave Charlton Award, recognising his professionalism and continued commitment to motorsport.
Image: Supplied
Single Seaters and Sports Cars
Byron Mitchell came out on top in the Single Seater and Sports Car category, securing the win during the Top 10 Shootout with a best time of 41.770 in his Reynard Formula VW. While he was a strong contender throughout the weekend, the absence of two top names removed some of the usual pressure.
Andre Bezuidenhout, a six-time King of the Hill winner, was missing from the entry list again this year — his Gould GR55B still undergoing an engine rebuild in the UK. Meanwhile, reigning champion Robert Wolk looked competitive early on, especially after putting in a 36.140 sec run during Saturday’s second qualifying session. The car — Investchem’s newly acquired 2005 Gould GR55B — had just one shakedown before the event. Despite the team’s efforts to dial in the set-up, an electronic sensor failure forced Wolk to retire on Sunday morning before the final runs.
Mitchell kept things clean all weekend and backed up his overall win by also claiming victory in Class C2, posting a slightly faster time of 41.696 in that category.
Rick Morris took second place with a 47.444 sec run in his Formula Ford. He finished just ahead of 16-year-old Klayden Cole Ensor-Smith, who put the MSA4 through its paces with a time of 47.702. The car is part of South Africa’s new single-seater championship, launched in March at Kyalami.
Allen Meyer followed in fourth (48.343) in a Formula VW. Behind him, Simphiwe Mohlahlo recorded 53.568 in the second MSA4 entry, while Stefan Wintershoven rounded out the field in his Chevrolet, posting 54.793.
Image: Supplied
Road Cars and Supercars
Clint Weston took the top spot in the Standard Production Vehicle category, driving the hybrid-powered Mercedes-AMG GT 63 SE E Performance. As part of the AMG Driving Academy, Weston maintained a strong position throughout the weekend, marking the South African debut of the car. He set his fastest time of the weekend in the final Top 10 Shootout, crossing the timing beam in 43.174 to secure the win.
Cristiano Verolini, behind the wheel of the BMW M4 Competition for the BMW Driving Experience, kept the pressure on Weston across all sessions. Despite the performance gap between the two cars, Verolini finished in second place with a time of 43.872.
Image: Supplied
Courtney Nicholl, also from the AMG Driving Academy, clocked 44.599 in the Mercedes-AMG C63 SE E Performance, taking third. BMW’s Leyton Fourie followed closely in fourth, posting a time of 45.932 in the new M2.
Gordon Nicholson, a regular at the Simola Hillclimb, placed fifth with his Audi R8 V10, finishing in 46.103. Garth Mackintosh, driving the McLaren 720s, rounded out the top six with a time of 47.018, while AMG's Natalie Weston finished seventh in the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 SE E Performance, clocking 47.436.
In eighth place, Yash Rampersad recorded a time of 47.789 in the Porsche 718 Cayman. Paul Munro followed in ninth with a time of 48.738 in the Toyota Supra, and Cars.co.za motoring journalist Ashley Oldfield completed the top 10 in the all-electric MG Cyberster roadster, finishing with a time of 49.231.
READ MORE
Simola Hillclimb confirms competitor Pieter Joubert killed in accident
BP signs four-year sponsorship deal with Simola Hillclimb
Johan Kristoffersson to take on 2025 Simola Hillclimb in VW Polo RX1e
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos