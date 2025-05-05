Motorsport

Russell keeps third place after Red Bull protest rejected

05 May 2025 - 08:04 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
George Russell kept third place for Mercedes at Sunday's Miami Grand Prix after Formula One stewards rejected a Red Bull protest.
George Russell kept third place for Mercedes at Sunday's Miami Grand Prix after Formula One stewards rejected a Red Bull protest.
Image: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Anadolu via Getty Images

George Russell kept third place for Mercedes at Sunday's Miami Grand Prix after Formula One stewards rejected a Red Bull protest.

Red Bull's four times world champion Max Verstappen finished fourth in the race, 2.312 seconds behind Russell, after starting on pole position. McLaren's Oscar Piastri won, ahead of teammate Lando Norris.

After the protest was ruled admissible to be heard, stewards declared it to be unfounded.

Red Bull alleged Russell had failed to slow when yellow flags were waved during a virtual safety car period.

A five-second time penalty would have promoted Verstappen onto the podium.

"We've registered a protest with the [governing] FIA regarding George Russell," Red Bull boss Christian Horner told reporters.

"From the GPS we can see quite clearly while he did lift he did not reduce speed and the regulation is quite explicitly clear there has to be a reduction of speed.

"The car has kept accelerating, just at a slower rate than it would normally."

Stewards said onboard footage and telemetry showed Russell had lifted the throttle by 25% when passing the yellow flag zone. 

READ MORE:

Piastri completes winning hat-trick in Miami

Oscar Piastri won the Miami Grand Prix in an utterly dominant McLaren one-two on Sunday to complete a hat-trick and stretch his Formula One ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Formula One extends Miami Grand Prix contract to 2041

Miami will stay on the Formula One calendar until 2041 in a 10-year extension that makes the race the longest contracted round of the world ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet announce birth of daughter Lily

Four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen and partner Kelly Piquet announced the birth of daughter Lily on Friday.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Another decrease in fuel prices this month news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Honda Civic RS Reviews
  3. Nascar's Joey Logano shines to take his first win of the season in Texas Motorsport
  4. Stella suggests Norris should have waited to tackle Verstappen Motorsport
  5. Russell keeps third place after Red Bull protest rejected Motorsport

Latest Videos

Crowning Greatness: All the Glitz and Glamour from the MMA25 Black Carpet
Buffett to step down as Berkshire CEO, Abel to take over | REUTERS