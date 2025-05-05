Russell keeps third place after Red Bull protest rejected

George Russell kept third place for Mercedes at Sunday's Miami Grand Prix after Formula One stewards rejected a Red Bull protest.
Red Bull's four times world champion Max Verstappen finished fourth in the race, 2.312 seconds behind Russell, after starting on pole position. McLaren's Oscar Piastri won, ahead of teammate Lando Norris.
After the protest was ruled admissible to be heard, stewards declared it to be unfounded.
Red Bull alleged Russell had failed to slow when yellow flags were waved during a virtual safety car period.
A five-second time penalty would have promoted Verstappen onto the podium.
"We've registered a protest with the [governing] FIA regarding George Russell," Red Bull boss Christian Horner told reporters.
"From the GPS we can see quite clearly while he did lift he did not reduce speed and the regulation is quite explicitly clear there has to be a reduction of speed.
"The car has kept accelerating, just at a slower rate than it would normally."
Stewards said onboard footage and telemetry showed Russell had lifted the throttle by 25% when passing the yellow flag zone.
Image: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Anadolu via Getty Images
