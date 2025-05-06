Audi F1 project boss Baker leaves by mutual agreement

Former Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto is head of the overall project with Jonathan Wheatley, who joined Swiss-based Sauber in April from Red Bull, leading the race operations as team principal.
Sauber, last in the constructors' standings after six races, are becoming the Audi factory team next season when the sport also starts a new engine era.
Audi's engines are being built in Bavaria but Sauber/Audi are also setting up an engineering base in Britain.
"We would like to thank Adam Baker for his commitment over the past years," said Gernot Doellner, chair of the Volkswagen-owned brand.
"He played a decisive role in shaping the overall strategic concept for the entry of Audi into Formula One and got the development of the power unit in Neuburg off the ground.
"With Christian Foyer, we are bringing a proven expert in process structures in F1 powertrain development into the project.
"His experience will help ensure the synergistic cooperation and necessary speed on the journey we have embarked on regarding the debut."
Baker was a veteran of the former BMW Sauber team, a project that soured and led to BMW's departure in 2009.
